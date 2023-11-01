Changes in blood pressure could increase the risk of cognitive deficits and stroke

0
A sudden change in temperature, as we know, can increase the risk of catching a cold. Even though we may be used to protecting ourselves by dressing appropriately. Something similar could also happen with blood pressure.
In the over-60s, in particular, to counteract the risk of developing cognitive impairment or vascular problems it may not be enough to keep blood pressure values within the desired limits.
