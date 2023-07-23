Changes in Italian Health Care Leadership: The Impact of the Spoils System

Title: Italian Health Care Faces Major Leadership Changes as Spoils System Takes Hold

Introduction:

In a shift towards the spoils system in Italy’s health care sector, political leadership is set to replace technical experts who provided advice during the pandemic. This move has sparked concerns over impartiality and the selection of public managers. Several key positions within the Ministry of Health and associated institutions have already seen new appointments, while others remain in the process of being filled.

New Director for the Prevention Directorate:

The Prevention Directorate of the Ministry of Health has welcomed a new helmsman. Professor Giovanni Rezza retired in May, and Francesco Vaia, former director of the Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute of Infectious Diseases in Rome, has taken his place. In his greeting letter to the doctors and employees of the institute, Vaia emphasized his dedication to serving the country and embracing the role of Chief Medical Officer.

Changes in Leadership at Programming Directorate:

The direction of Programming is also witnessing a potential change with the likely appointment of Americo Cicchetti as the new director. Cicchetti, currently the director of Altems, the school of economics and health management of the Catholic University, is expected to replace Stefano Lorusso. The selection of Cicchetti seems to be influenced by Roberto Speranza, former Minister of Health.

Appointment of New President for Istituto Superiore di Sanità:

With the term of Silvio Brusaferro as the president of Istituto Superiore di Sanità (ISS) coming to an end on July 24, the selection of a new president is underway. Brusaferro’s potential reappointment is unlikely due to ongoing investigations regarding the early stages of Covid-19 in Bergamo. Leading candidates for the position include Anna Teresa Palamara, Rocco Bellantone, and Ferdinando Romano.

Reorganization of Ministry and CSS Leadership:

Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, plans to reorganize his ministry, which will lead to the creation of four departments. The reorganization will potentially impact the Superior Health Council (CSS), whose current president, Franco Locatelli, is approaching the end of his mandate. Among the potential successors for the CSS presidency is Matteo Bassetti, director of the San Martino infectious disease clinic in Genoa.

Internal Reform at Aifa:

The Italian drug agency, Aifa, is set to undergo internal reform, including the unification of commissions and a change in the role of general manager. While Anna Rosa Marra currently holds the position of general manager, this role may be eliminated. Giorgio Palù, a former professor of microbiology and virology, is likely to retain the presidency of Aifa.

Conclusion:

Italian health care is witnessing significant leadership changes as the spoils system takes hold, raising concerns over impartiality and expertise. These changes come as appointments are made to key positions within the Ministry of Health, Istituto Superiore di Sanità, CSS, and Aifa. The impact of these shifts on the overall efficiency and effectiveness of the Italian health care system remains to be seen.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

