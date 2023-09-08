Changes in Swab Protocol and Protective Measures in Healthcare Facilities amid Pandemic

New Guidelines on Swab Testing in Healthcare Facilities Issued by the Ministry of Health

In a recent announcement, the Ministry of Health has stated that mandatory swab testing for asymptomatic individuals entering hospitals, including the emergency room and departments housing vulnerable patients, will no longer be required. However, symptomatic patients or those who have been in close contact with positive cases in the past five days are strongly recommended to undergo tests. Additionally, tests for other viruses such as flu A and B, RSV, Adenovirus, Bocavirus, human Coronaviruses other than SARS-CoV-2, Metapneumovirus, Parainfluenza viruses, Rhinovirus, and Enterovirus are also advised.

The Ministry of Health aims to standardize the testing procedures across various healthcare facilities, which currently have varying guidelines. The new provisions also suggest that individuals entering healthcare homes for the elderly, known as RSA, should undergo Covid tests. By implementing these measures, the ministry aims to protect the most vulnerable citizens, especially in light of the recent rise in infections.

Despite the relaxation of regulations, experts emphasize the importance of considering Covid in the same manner as the flu, while maintaining necessary precautions for fragile individuals. Sergio Abrignani, an immunologist at the State University of Milan, explains that it is crucial to strike a balance between treating Covid seriously and ensuring normalcy in daily life.

The new Circular, which provides instructions for diagnostic tests for Sars-CoV-2 and outlines protection and prevention measures for healthcare, residential, healthcare, and social-health facilities, was developed after a thorough evaluation of the current clinical-epidemiological situation. The primary objective behind these guidelines is the protection of citizens, particularly those who are most susceptible to severe outcomes. However, it is important to note that hospital directors can still enforce stricter rules if deemed necessary.

Regarding the use of masks in healthcare facilities, the existing guidelines remain unchanged. It is mandatory to wear masks in departments where vulnerable patients are being treated, in order to minimize the risk of virus transmission.

As the country navigates through the challenges posed by the pandemic, these new guidelines aim to strike a balance between ensuring public health and safeguarding the well-being of the most vulnerable members of society.

