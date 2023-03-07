Iodine deficiency is often the cause of thyroid changes According to the German Society for Endocrinology (DGE), almost every second adult in Germany has nodular changes in the thyroid gland. Most common cause: lack of iodine in food. The thyroid then responds by growing and trying to balance hormone production with more thyroid tissue. Knots rarely cause complaints. Only when they are big can they lead to a feeling of pressure or swallowing problems. Do they need to be removed?

Lower risk than assumed It was previously assumed that up to 15 percent of the nodules are malignant or could degenerate. In fact, this is much more rarely the case, like a current German one long-term study in more than 17,500 patients with nodules shows: In the course of up to 23 years, only 1.1 percent of the participants received the diagnosis of thyroid cancer.

Consider surgery carefully The authors advise including the new numbers in the decision for or against an operation. These showed that the precautionary removal of many knots was superfluous. Around 56,000 thyroid operations are carried out in Germany every year. This can damage the vocal cord nerve or the parathyroid glands. An operation should only be carried out after a thorough diagnosis DGE.





Which thyroid medications are suitable If you have an enlarged thyroid gland (goiter) that is solely due to iodine deficiency, you should take iodine. If there is a simultaneous lack of iodine and thyroid hormone, the synthetically produced thyroid hormone levothyroxine is recommended. The study results available so far cannot sufficiently prove that a fixed combination of thyroid hormone and iodine has significant advantages.