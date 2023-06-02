changes the referee of the Champions League final Manchester City Inter?- breaking latest news

Simon Marciniak he was chosen by UEFA to referee the Champions League final scheduled for 10 June in Istanbul between Manchester City and Inter. This is the same whistle that also directed the last act of the World Cup between Argentina and France. In short, in his profession he is simply the best. In the last few hours, however, he has been denounced by the Never Again association — Poland’s main anti-racist organization based in Warsaw — for taking part in a corporate event organized by a far-right leader, Slawomir Mentzen. The latter leads a populist coalition known for its xenophobic, homophobic, racist and anti-Jewish positions. UEFA said it wanted “urgent clarifications”. The main body of European football explained that “a further announcement will be made on Friday, after examining all the evidence”.