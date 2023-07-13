Changing the health system: Promoting an interest in health

Pharmacists are on strike, doctors are warning, nurses are collapsing under the increasing stress. Our healthcare system is chronically ill. The therapies have to be tougher for them to work at all. Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach is actually responsible for the right treatment – but instead pharmacists are reprimanded on Twitter, doctors are ignored, and much-announced reforms turn out to be “little reforms”.

The planned hospital reform is a step in the right direction, but more and more radical ones will have to follow. Although Germany has one of the most expensive healthcare systems in the world, patients sometimes wait months for appointments in practices and hospitals. Instead of primarily treating symptoms, we need to fundamentally heal the healthcare system. Overdue, pragmatic and visionary changes are urgently needed in certain areas.

