Changing the view of current biology: the winning strategy to truly understand multiple sclerosis

In 2022, approximately 2.9 million people worldwide were estimated to have multiple sclerosis (MS). There is currently no final cure, and the symptoms of the disease can become severe over time, causing lifelong problems. As the body goes through a cycle of symptom flares and remissions, the severity of the disease can increase, leading to permanent mobility problems, vision loss, and even forms of paralysis. Now, researchers at the University of California, San Francisco have discovered the first genetic marker associated with gravity and its progression. For this study, Dr. Sergio Baranzini, professor of neurology and co-senior author of the study, said he and his team set out to look for a genetic variant related to faster progression of MS, because the disease evolves into differently in each person after diagnosis. Scientists believe this discovery could aid in the development of new drugs to help slow the progression of the disease.

Dr Baranzini and his team used data from two large MS research consortia, The International Multiple Sclerosis Genetics Consortium (IMSGC) and The Multiple MS Consortium. Data from both groups were combined to provide data from over 12,500 people with MS for a genome-wide association study (GWAS). From there, the study scientists sifted through more than 7.5 million genetic variants, eventually finding one associated with increased disease progression in people with MS. This specific variant lies between two genes with no previous connection to the disease, called DYSF and ZNF638. The former helps repair damaged cells, and ZNF638 helps control viral infections. To make sure their findings were correct, Dr Baranzini and his team then examined the genetics of nearly 10,000 people with MS. They found that those with two copies of that variant experienced faster progression to disability.

According to Dr. Baranzini, these data findings will help pave the way for a new class of therapies that will address progression and likely target the central nervous system: “Neurologic progression is a common feature in people with multiple sclerosis, which is unrelenting and regardless whether the spillovers are controlled or not. Some people have a very aggressive disease that can impact their mobility and neurological function within a few years, while others experience a much more benign course. We knew genetics mattered for risk, but this variability in findings suggested that genetics may also play a role in severity. All drugs developed to control relapses are immunomodulators, which matches the genetics of the more than 200 variants associated with MS risk. The genetics of disease severity now suggest that the central nervous system should be the target of this new class of therapies.”

In truth, the exact cause of the disease is still unclear, but a central feature is the loss of the insulating protective layer of axons – the neuronal connections in the central nervous system – which is triggered by autoimmune processes. The lining of the axons, known as myelin, is made up of highly specialized glial cells (oligodendrocytes) and enables the rapid transmission of electrical nerve impulses. To date, it has been hypothesized that in MS oligodendrocytes and myelin are degraded by immune cells and that the then vulnerable axons suffer irreversible damage as a result of further local inflammatory processes. Axon loss plays a decisive role in the severity of MS in patients and in the course of the disease. Recent research by a team of scientists from the University of Leipzig and the Max Planck Institute for Multidisciplinary Sciences in Göttingen suggests that understanding of the disease now needs to change.

In this latest research, the scientists were able to demonstrate that myelin, which was previously thought of as an exclusively protective structure, can actually threaten the survival of axons. This is the case, for example, when the myelin sheaths have been attacked by immune cells but continue to surround the axons and thus isolate them from the environment. Oligodendrocytes are not only responsible for myelin formation. They also perform important functions that support the energy metabolism of axons. Myelinated axons, in particular, are highly dependent on metabolic support because they alone have little access to nutrients. The support of myelinated axons through a myelin sheath requires that the myelin architecture be intact, including the narrow communication channels between the oligodendrocytes and the axons. Since this does not happen in illness, there is a risk of doing more harm than good.

To test their hypothesis, the researchers examined tissue samples from multiple sclerosis patients, as well as various mouse models of this disease to experimentally simulate the autoimmune attack on myelin. For the first time, the researchers were able to demonstrate using electron microscopy in tissue samples from patients that irreversible damage almost always occurs in axons that are still coated with myelin. Conversely, using genetically modified mouse models, the researchers were able to demonstrate that ‘bare’ axons in an acutely inflammatory region of the brain are better protected from degeneration. By challenging the prevailing image of myelin as a purely protective structure, scientists can gain a deeper understanding of the disease and potentially develop new therapeutic strategies that will maintain axon function.

Put simply, instead of preserving damaged myelin it might be therapeutically better to actually promote its rapid degradation and support regeneration function. Yet another practical demonstration of the old proverb “You never stop learning”. Finally, another discovery was made this month: researchers in the Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Cancer Biology at the University of Virginia have identified a number of cellular processes that suppress our risk of developing multiple sclerosis. At the head of these processes is a gene that serves as the master controller for many other genes important for susceptibility to MS and for the proper functioning of the immune system. The main gene they identified, DDX39B, is an important gatekeeper of immune tolerance so that the immune system doesn’t start attacking the body’s cells, as is the case with MS and other autoimmune diseases.

DDX39B is an enzyme of the RNA helicase family and processes messenger RNAs preparing them for their translation into proteins. This master gene, the researchers found, directs the activity of another gene crucial in the production of important immune cells called regulatory T lymphocytes (Tregs) previously linked to MS. This second gene, FOXP3, is a nuclear transcription factor already known to play a key role in autoimmune diseases. Multiple sclerosis has a huge impact on patients and society, disproportionately affecting young women. These new insights into how the immune system works, or should work, help doctors and scientists better understand the underlying causes of multiple sclerosis and provide them with targets to develop new ‘personalised’ treatments or preventative measures.

By Dr. Gianfrancesco Cormaci, PhD, specialist in Clinical Biochemistry.

