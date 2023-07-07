Chanterelles: how to properly prepare the delicious mushrooms | > – Guide – Cooking

Status: 06.07.2023 5:37 p.m

Since chanterelles cannot be cultivated, they are only available fresh from summer to autumn. The aromatic wild mushrooms taste particularly good when fried. Preparation tips and recipes.

The spicy, slightly peppery taste of the chanterelles goes well with noodles and dumplings as well as rice, egg and meat dishes. The chanterelles that we sell in stores mostly come from abroad, mostly from Eastern and Southern Europe. Alternatively, you can collect the wild mushrooms yourself in certain regions.

Chanterelle time: when are the mushrooms in season?

Depending on the weather, the season for chanterelles usually starts at the end of June and ends in October. Then the wild mushrooms grow in the forests and can be bought in stores. If you look for it yourself, you have a good chance of a downpour on warm days and in humid, warm weather.

Buy chanterelles and recognize freshness

Anyone who buys the mushrooms in stores should pay close attention to whether the goods are still fresh because of the usually long transport routes and the storage time in stores. Fresh chanterelles can be recognized by their appearance and smell: the mushrooms should be yolk-yellow and firm and smell slightly of apricots. An unpleasant smell suggests that they are spoiled.

Yellow, firm and without spots or damp spots: this is what fresh chanterelles should look like.

The flesh should not be dried out, moist or brownish. Dry, discolored or spongy stem ends indicate that the mushrooms have been stored for a long time. Never eat chanterelles with moldy or rotten spots. They can cause diarrhea and vomiting – a danger that some consumers underestimate. Mushroom poisoning from spoiled mushrooms is much more common than from toadstools.

According to the Federal Species Protection Ordinance, chanterelles – like some other wild mushrooms – may be collected in Germany in nature in small quantities and for personal use. It is best to prepare the mushrooms immediately after buying or collecting them. Keep loose and airy in the fridge – for example on kitchen paper or in a paper bag. They keep like this for about three days.

Clean the chanterelles properly

Before preparation, chanterelles must be thoroughly cleaned. It is best to wash very briefly in plenty of water and then dry on kitchen paper, which absorbs the remaining water. If they are very dirty, you can use the flour trick: put the mushrooms in a freezer bag, add some flour and shake vigorously. The flour binds the sand. Then toss briefly in a bowl with plenty of water, drain and dry.

Cleaning without water – for example with a brush – is also possible, but very expensive. After cleaning, remove damaged areas with a knife and cut off the lower ends of the stems.

How to properly prepare chanterelles: tips and recipes

Never eat chanterelles raw, always cook well. Otherwise they are difficult to digest. Fried chanterelles taste particularly good: Put butter, oil or bacon in a sufficiently large pan, heat, add the mushrooms and fry for a few minutes.

Important: The pan should be nice and hot. Do not toss immediately, but first sauté briefly. Then toss once and fry vigorously again. Now add the onions or shallots and season with salt and pepper.

Prepare chanterelles with sauce

If you want to prepare a creamy sauce, take the fried chanterelles out of the pan, dust the fried onion cubes with a little flour and then pour in milk or cream. Simmer for a few minutes, season, add the chanterelles and add a little crème fraîche if you like.

Alternatively, you can steam chanterelles. To do this, first simmer the mushrooms in their own juice in a pot with translucent onions, deglaze with white wine or broth and cook for another five to seven minutes. Pour in additional cream if you like.

Alternatives to fresh chanterelles

Out of season, chanterelles are available in jars or cans, frozen or dried. However, canned or jarred chanterelles lose a lot of their flavor because they float in water. Frozen mushrooms work better, although they aren’t quite as crunchy and flavorful as fresh ones. Do not thaw frozen mushrooms, use them directly. Dried mushrooms are good for sauces. Pour warm water over it and soak for at least 20 minutes. Use the broth for the sauce.

Pollutants in wild mushrooms?



Mushrooms collected outdoors can be contaminated with pollutants, such as heavy metals. In addition, wild mushrooms from certain regions can still be radioactively contaminated as a result of the Chernobyl reactor accident. The German Society for Nutrition has therefore long recommended consuming a maximum of 250 grams of wild mushrooms per week and boiling or frying them beforehand. In goods that are offered in the supermarket, the radioactivity must be below a specified limit. Pregnant, breastfeeding and small children should avoid wild mushrooms.

