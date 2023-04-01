What happened in the last run of Q3

Charles Leclerc in the last run of Q3 with a new soft tire unlike what he had done previously did not make two rounds of preparation pitching to bring the tire up to temperature, but he only completed one because his side of the garage feared excessively the risk of rain arriving towards the end of the session. Rushing the decisive timed lap with the track in its best state was detrimental to Leclerc, who encountered the traffic of Carlos Sainz in front of him and was unable to go beyond the seventh position which is worth a bitter fourth row on the starting grid of the Australian Grand Prix.

The word of Leclerc

“We need to see with the team what happened with Carlos in the first sector in Q3”declared the Monegasque to the microphones of Sky Sport F1 after he had defined the last run by radio ‘shit*y’ (horrible) with at this point probably a pinch of bitter irony in having thanked Carlos Sainz for the trail. Like in Brazil in 2022 once again in Australia the reading of an undefined situation in terms of weather was unhappy for Charles Leclerc and for the men who are dedicated to the SF-23 number #16 inside the Ferrari garage.

Radio communications

Leclerc, being behind Sainz, asked via radio for instructions on what the intentions of his box mate would be in terms of the number of preparation laps. The Monegasque was told that Sainz would do another warm-up lap and that he would offer Leclerc a slipstream on the main straight. Sainz’s track engineer Riccardo Adami effectively via radio asks Sainz expressly to grant Leclerc the slipstream and subsequently tries to give Sainz the necessary information on Leclerc’s approach, but the Spaniard pointed out in response to Adami’s request “it’s tricky there”that is to say, ‘it is a bit complicated‘ as if to underline that combining the attempt to warm up the tires with that of offering Leclerc a good trail wasn’t so simple.

What the telemetry says

Second the telemetry data collected by our Federico Albano Carlos Sainz with Leclerc’s progressive approach does not particularly deviate his pace from what he used to do previously. Sainz did not make an ‘ad hoc’ lap start to provide slipstream, but continued to lead his SF-23 as he had previously.

Charles Leclerc meets Carlos Sainz in a not particularly happy point, or the fast section in Curva-5 before arriving at the important Curva-6. The data shows that after passing Sainz Leclerc in Turn 6 he is unable to be effective, as if he had lost his pace. It should not be forgotten that several drops of rain fell on the Albert Park circuit during the day in Melbourne. Leaving the ideal trajectory even for a few centimeters to dribble a slower car could have caused a temporary decline in the performance of Leclerc’s tires with consequent loss of ground in Turn-6. This fact that the track was not so clean outside the ideal trajectory is part of the answer given by Sainz to Adami on the possibility of offering the slipstream “It’s tricky there”. “Tricky” for Sainz, “Shit*y” in conclusion for Leclerc.