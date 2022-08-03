Crowded emergency rooms and without doctors: the long hot summer for the health of Neapolitan citizens, does not concern only the Cardarelli – which for over 12 hours, until yesterday morning, suspended emergency access and limited admissions to codes in imminent danger of life – but there is also the San Paolo as a new frontier of discomfort. In the Fuorigrotta garrison, in August, there is not enough staff to cover the shifts: there are a total of 6 doctors on duty (two of whom are on vacation every week) and surgical help for at least one unit. Until now, instead of aiming to find new staff, the directions thought of closing the Observation departments and for the Covid blocks but there was only the risk of loading more work for the doctors on the front line. The last alarm of the white coats dates back to July 27th when in a letter sent to the heads of the hospital the doctors denounced the serious working conditions that were looming in view of the August holidays with only one doctor on the ward for all shifts and absence, mainly at night, of a doctor on call in Obi and Emergency Medicine.

The San Paolo emergency room has for years been divided into a medical area and a surgical triage area and many transfers to other hospitals for heart attacks, strokes, haemorrhages that require medical assistance. The internist on duty in the emergency room is therefore responsible for the management of patients who arrive with 118 or with their own means, of hospitalized in observation (6 places), of isolated Covid patients (2-4 places) and of those awaiting hospitalization. . A single doctor in the emergency room is an unsafe solution both for the time available for each patient and for the quality and the risk of errors increases. The trade unions ask for intra and extra-hospital office mobility: “In the emergency room you have to work in safety – warns Lino Petropaolo, regional leader of CISL Medici – 118 and the front lines of hospitals are places dedicated to saving lives and shifts must be adequate . The main concern of the health departments must be to arrange shifts with at least 2 internists in the emergency room to which to add a unit to be dedicated to Covid and Obi. Colleagues are destroyed and are entitled to vacation while they are forced to remain alone for up to 12 hours ». In fact, yesterday the general management of the ASL called a meeting with the doctors with the request for hours in aid of the San Paolo emergency room in the disciplines of General Medicine and Cardiology just to overcome the crisis. But the situation is complex in all the emergency rooms in the city: Pellegrini is compensated by increasing workloads and reducing holidays to just one week, while at the Sea Hospital the shifts are covered with the help of other specialist units. Then there is the CTO: here too there are 10 doctors missing, there is a net increase in accesses, especially inappropriate, compared to 2021, with peaks when Cardarelli goes haywire like the other night.

«The first knot is the inadequacy of local medicine and filters to the hospital – says Giampiero Nirtato Izzo of Uil Medici – while the university polyclinics already without an emergency room, become a desert in summer. We should focus on alternative anti-Covid home therapy protocols. There is also a knot in the programming of summer shifts and there is no councilor as an interlocutor for union demands ».

But let’s go back to Cardarelli: yesterday morning the patients stationed in the emergency room were 98, 52 less than the 150 of the day before yesterday. «We are at the point where the partial closure of our emergency room will become systematic – underlines Eugenio Gragnano, company delegate of Anaao, the main trade union – Cardarelli can no longer stand alone. The procedures put in place so far have turned out to be “hot panels”. There is a need for a strong institutional commitment so that Cardarelli does not implode by organizing the territory and other hospitals of the emergency network. The shortage of staff compromises holidays, one of the main rights of workers, forcing them to backbreaking shifts. The staff has been exhausted by two years of the pandemic ». On the political front, Pasquale Di Fenza, regional councilor of the Moderates intervenes: «It would be necessary to have a national protocol for home care which to date has not yet been implemented by strengthening territorial medicine and then reactivating the district first aid (Psaut). Finally, proceed quickly to activate the new Emergency Department of the Federico II Polyclinic ».