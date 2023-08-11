Chaos in London, dozens of young people meet via Tiktok for a mass looting on Oxford Street. Tensions with the police – Video

A mass looting, complete with organization via social media. There were moments of panic on Oxford Street, London’s shopping street, on Wednesday evening: dozens of guys have arranged to meetvia Tiktok, to loot stores and wreak havoc.

The news was published by The Indipendent and various videos of what happened are circulating on social networks, with young people fleeing along the famous street and the policemen taking to the streets to restore order. In the images also of the tensions between the alleged looters and the agents. According to reports from the British newspaper, several shops were forced to close and shoppers had to leave the shops. “We will treat anyone coming to the West End with the intention of committing a crime very strongly,” the London Metropolitan Police wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. “The officers continue to provide a reassuring presence within the Oxford Street area. We issued 24 dispersal orders and arrested five people,” reads another post.

Young people, according to what the The Indipendent, met via Tiktok and Snapchat where videos, under the category “Oxford Circus Jd robbery”, circulated of boys encouraging others to gather at 3pm on Wednesday to loot roadside shops. One of these also suggested a “dress code”, with balaclavas and gloves, and warned to “don’t come if you can’t run, don’t bring weapons”.

video Tiktok e Twitter/Paul Brown

