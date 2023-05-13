Chaos on the border between Mexico and the US after the stop to the rules for Covid: hundreds of migrants along the border – Video

It’s chaos on the border between United States e Mexico. Title 42, the measure introduced by Donald Trump to immediately expel asylum seekers due to the Covid emergency. So hundreds of migrants waited along the border to surrender to the US border military, after crossing the Rio Grande River to El Paso, Texas. To regulate migrations at the US border, title 8 therefore returns, which allows asylum seekers to wait directly in the US for the outcome of their request.

Already a year ago Joe Biden he had tried to revoke the rule introduced in 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic, but the Supreme Court had reinstated it by accepting the appeal of some Republican states. “The border is not open. People who don’t use the available legal pathways to enter the United States now face more serious consequences, including a five-year minimum re-entry ban and potential criminal prosecution,” the Homeland Security Secretary said. Alejandro Majorca.

To mitigate its effects, the Biden administration has launched a new package of measures in recent months, to give a signal of “humanity” and at the same time of “firmness”. Among these is a plan that will allow up to 30,000 migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela and Haiti each month to enter the US legally, for a period of two years and with a work permit. Those exceeding the quota will be sent back to Mexico. Furthermore, those who think they have the right to enter the USA will have to make an appointment in special centers created in Latin America instead of going directly to the border. At the same time there will be a crackdown on those who enter illegally.

However, all this was not enough deter tens of thousands of migrants, who, hungry and thirsty under a scorching sun for days now, have been pressing the border with Mexico, putting El Paso, in Texas, in a state of emergency. “There will be some chaos for a while,” admitted Biden, who sent another 1,500 soldiers to the border with logistical support duties, in addition to the 2,500 National Guardsmen already present and the hundreds sent by the Republican governor of the Texas Greg Abbott.