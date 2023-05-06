Chaos Psg, Messi and the message of apology after the unauthorized trip – breaking latest news

Two days after the two-week suspension imposed by PSG due to his unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia, Lionel Messi is back on Instagram. In front of the camera he apologized to his teammates and reiterated the impossibility of canceling his two-day trip to the Arabian Peninsula. This could be the last season in France for the Argentinian from PSG, with several options for next year.

The motivations

“I thought we’d have a day off, like we always do after games. I had arranged this trip and couldn’t cancel it. I had already deleted it before. I apologize to my teammates and now I’m waiting for what the club wants to do with me», the words of Messi. He will therefore miss the next two league games, Sunday in Troyes and against AC Ajaccio. He could return with Auxerre on May 21, but his future in Paris is now marked.