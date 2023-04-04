The exit of Samuele Segreto – known as Samu – from the school of Amici it came unexpectedly and shocked the singers and dancers of the talent show. This elimination also sparked some discontent inside the house. So much so that at the exact moment when Maria De Filippi made the announcement about the eliminated, Mattia Zenzola he appeared angry. In fact, he burst into tears and repeatedly stated that the dancer didn’t deserve to go out.

Speaking with Alessio, in the bedroom, Mattia let himself go into a real outburst, stating that he had always put Samu first in the rankings. Then a dig at some of his companions: “I can’t see people crying and then after a minute they start laughing and joking”. A moment of tension for Zenzola, who however preferred not to name names.

Meanwhile, Samu has officially returned to Instagram in the past few hours, where he wrote that he was grateful to life for this possibility, saying that he lived “a roller coaster of emotions”. She spoke of the “wonderful people” she met thanks to the talent show, referring both to her classmates and to “an organization ready to churn out dreams for kids who dedicate their lives to it”.