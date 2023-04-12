There will be a second round tomorrow at 5 pm between Italia Viva and Azione, after the meeting called via social media for this afternoon by Carlo Calenda does not seem to have brought everyone to agreement. At least not the leader of Action, who at the end of the summit used if possible more belligerent tones than yesterday: «A stalemate: Italia Viva reiterated that it will continue to do business in 2024, which is unacceptable for us. We have clarified that in party bodies there cannot be those with conflicts of interest: a fundamental point. And at the same time this is a decisive question: the Democratic Party was not born with Margherita who continued to do politics in parallel with the Democratic Party, with another secretary who did not sit in the organs. Because today Renzi did not show up. We will meet again tomorrow evening but if this point is not resolved, the single party will not be born ».

Yet to hear the other bell, things didn’t seem to have gone so badly. In a note, Italia Viva had spoken of an “agreement on all points”. Except two: that of money, on which Renzi’s party has said it is willing to contribute half to the expenses “as it has done up to now”. And then Calenda’s request that he no longer wants to see Leopolda organized, the annual event with which Renzi brings together militants and sympathizers in Florence. According to the Renzianas, everything else seemed to have found everyone in agreement, precisely on the basis of the document presented by Action today with which it set the timetable for the birth of the single party of the Third Pole. And the balance would also have been found on the dissolution of the two parties, which will no longer be brought forward as the Calendians asked, but at the same time as the election of the new secretary. At the end of the meeting, they say from the Renzian side, Calenda would also have undertaken to ask “all the members of the political committee on leaving to make appeasing statements and then he did the opposite, as always”.

Read on about Open

Read also: