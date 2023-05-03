Characteristics of people with “high-functioning” anxiety

Smile always printed on the face; always performing, both at work and in the family; always active also in social life, present at family dinners and aperitifs with friends. But inside you feel like you’re dyinggnawed by anxiety and worries.

Anyone who fits into this description may be suffering from high functioning anxiety, a mental disorder that has no real diagnosis, but characterizes those who maintain the usual facade life, facing commitments with the determination and grit of always, but inside stress reigns supreme. Another predominant feature? These people are always there for everyone, they are afraid to disappoint those around them and they bend over backwards for affection and acquaintances, at the cost of sacrificing their happiness.

“People with high functioning anxiety are typically people considered successfulvery organised, detail oriented and proactive in tackling problems – he explains in an interview with Forbes the doctor Sasha Hamdani, psychiatrist at Psychiatry Associates of Kansas City Kansas – They usually have outgoing personalities. While these are all good qualities, the underlying fear and anxiety can be problematicif they are not managed in the long run”.

Anxiety disorders: the picture in Italy

According to the first epidemiological study on the prevalence of mental disorders, jointly promoted by WHO and Harvard University and carried out within the European project ITEMSin which six European countries took part, including Italy, the results of which were released at the end of 2022, approximately three and a half million adults in Italy have suffered from a mental disorder in the last 12 months; Of these, nearly two and a half million have presented with an anxiety disorder.

For many of these, anxiety may have become one “daily life companion”which pushes them to spend twice as much energy fighting it, but without which they would end up feeling like they are lost, without a purpose.

High-functioning anxiety: the signs

Some of the signs that a person may be suffering from high functioning anxiety could be found inalmost obsessive intention to necessarily like people or inbeing a “thinker” in an exaggerated way. Even some nervous behaviorssuch as filling the silence with neurotic chatter, avoiding eye contact, playing with hair, or biting one’s lips, are cues.

High-functioning people with anxiety might not realizing you have an anxiety disorderor they might suspect it but consider a a sign of failure to seek help. They also have a tendency to ruminate on negative thoughts.

The most common types that can fall under the umbrella of «anxiety disorders” include general anxiety disorder, panic disorder, social anxiety disorder, and phobias. People with high functioning anxiety often present symptoms of generalized anxiety disorderwhich includes manifestations such as excessive anxiety, restlessness, fatigue, irritability, muscle tension, difficulty concentrating and difficulty sleeping.

Other signs of anxiety include the fear of not making it, therefore of getting bad results, or of be judged by others. Some people with anxiety need to frequent reassurances from others about how they carry out daily activities at work and at home.

High-functioning anxiety: risk factors

Let i genetic and environmental factors can influence the occurrence of an anxiety disorder in the patient. THE risk factors they may include a family history of anxiety, negative or stressful life events, substance or alcohol use, and shy or neurotic personality traits.

Many people with anxiety disorders also develop it depressive symptoms, such as feeling that life is no longer worth living, they have trouble getting out of bed, and they lose interest in the things they once enjoyed. If left untreated, anxiety can lead to digestive problems, high blood pressure, obesity or addiction to health-altering substances (alcohol or drugs).

High functioning anxiety: possibility of cure

High-functioning anxiety is treated the same way as other anxiety disorders: with therapy, prescription medication, or a combination of the two. Cognitive behavioral therapy can help people change negative thinking patterns and better understand theiror behaviors. Therapists can also encourage healthy coping strategiessuch as deep breathing exercises and physical activity, to help reduce stress and anxiety.

Can be prescribed a antidepressantsuch as a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor or tricyclic antidepressant, but benzodiazepines and beta-blockers are also sometimes used.

Anyone who feels they are still in control of their situation, and therefore decides not to resort to psychotherapy, should not ignore the getting regular exercise, eating a healthy diet and maintaining a good work-life balancenecessary conditions to better manage the symptoms.

High Functioning Anxiety: When to Seek Help?

There is no one-size-fits-all answer, but mental health experts say people should seek help if their work-life balance is out of controlif you notice one strong difficulty in arriving in the evening or if they report serious problems sleeping or eating (lack of hunger stimulus).

