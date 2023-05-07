Charcoal in the fountain in Piazza Navona, last generation activists in the water chased by policemen and carabinieri

Still Last Generation activists in action. This time no blocks, but an action in one of the most famous fountains in Rome, that of the Four Rivers in Piazza Navona, for a blitz that recalled the one in Piazza di Spagna, when it was the Barcaccia soiled.

At 3.30 pm, four young people wearing “We don’t pay for fossils” T-shirts poured vegetable charcoal diluted in water. The aim, they say, is to “sound the alarm on the dark future that awaits humanity and which is already manifesting itself with ever more frequent droughts and floods”. The intervention of the carabinieri and local police was immediate, with soldiers and agents forced to enter the water to stop the action of the activists. All between tourists and Romans who contested the young people and the chosen action.

“Our future is as black as this water: without water there is no life and with rising temperatures we are exposed to drought, on the one hand, and floods, on the other. We lack water to grow food, water that falls all at once, destroying houses. Difficult years await us, but if we don’t zero emissions immediately, they will be terrible. The collapse is already underway and we can no longer stop it: proof of this is the increasingly frequent and devastating extreme events, such as the flood in Emilia Romagna a few days ago. This is why we ask the government to immediately divest the billions it spends on fossil fuels, the main cause of these tragedies, and use them to take urgent measures to protect Italians from the consequences of water bombs, extreme drought, deadly heat waves. How many catastrophes do we still have to see before we realize that the house is burning and we have to put out the fire?”, said Anna, one of the Last Generation activists.

The “Let’s not pay for fossils” campaign calls for the disbursement of public money to fossil fuel industries to be stopped and to be allocated to interventions to safeguard the territory and communities, and that the Government and Parliament legislate with measures capable of making the ecological transition immediate and sustainable . “Our actions of nonviolent civil disobedience, with the exposure of our vulnerable bodies as the planet engulfed by the climate crisis, will continue until our request is accepted by the Government”, conclude the activists.







