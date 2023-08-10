Charging stations: the network for electric cars is so full of holes | > – News

Status: 09.08.2023 2:14 p.m

The expansion of charging stations for e-cars is also progressing rather slowly in the northern federal states. Our interactive maps show what it looks like in your city or district.

by Patrick Reichelt, Bastian Kiessling

The goal is clear: According to the federal government, there should be one million public charging points in Germany by 2030. Calculated on the area of ​​Lower Saxony, Bremen, Schleswig-Holstein, Hamburg and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, that would be almost 250,000.

These charging stations are available in your federal state

However, the north is still a long way from that, as current data from the map and navigation manufacturer Here Technologies shows. There are currently only around 20,900 charging points – with a good 190,000 registered electric cars. “If the charging points are growing as slowly as they have been, the federal government’s goal is not realistic,” says Helena Wisbert, Professor of Automotive Economics at the Ostfalia University in Wolfsburg.

A dense charging network is needed above all in the cities, because there it is often not possible to install your own charging station on the doorstep. At the same time, a relatively large number of pure electric cars are already driving through large cities such as Kiel, Hamburg and Braunschweig. However, the charging infrastructure in the cities is developed very differently. If six electric cars come to a public charging point in Kiel and just under eight in Hamburg, 24 electric cars have to share a charging point in Braunschweig.

The supply is currently best in Salzgitter, Emden and Neumünster. On average, the value in the north is almost ten electric cars per charging point. If you add the plug-in hybrids, which also have to be charged, you get an average of 16. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that a particularly large number of people in cities own their own electric cars. Because in cities with large companies, many electric cars and hybrid vehicles are registered to companies. In addition, when comparing charging stations and e-cars, regions in which there are very few e-cars also do well.

AUDIO: Expert: There is a lack of public charging stations, especially in rural areas (7 min)

Few e-car charging stations in the countryside

“Especially in rural areas, the public charging network is still like a patchwork quilt – but people don’t rely on it that much here,” says automotive professor Wisbert. In rural areas, people are more likely to use the opportunity to charge their car at home, as a survey by the opinion barometer #NDR asked showed. For those who do not have this opportunity, the situation is difficult. #NDRfrage participant Martin writes, for example: “In the country it’s lucky if you find a charging station. If it’s not occupied or defective, then you’re really happy.” In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and parts of Lower Saxony in particular, very few people have been driving electrically so far. There are also only a few charging points, some of which are far apart.

This is a problem for people in transit who depend on the public charging network. “Charging stations are often still provided by individual municipalities or companies – but a comprehensive strategy is needed,” says Wisbert.

Charging points per 100 kilometers of road: big differences

How well large districts in particular are equipped with charging stations can be seen from the charging points in relation to the local road network. The Hanover region leads the counties with 30 charging points per 100 kilometers of road, followed by Pinneberg (19) and Stormarn (17). The four districts with the worst values ​​are Lüchow-Dannenberg, Wittmund, the district of OIdenburg and the Mecklenburg Lake District. In Lüchow-Dannenberg there are only three charging options per 100 kilometers of road, while the others have four each. On average, the value in the entire north is 8.5.

Cities do well on this metric because there are relatively many charging stations on a few kilometers of road. #NDRfrage participant Roxane writes: “Hamburg has a very good charging infrastructure compared to other cities. The problem, however, is that charging stations are repeatedly blocked by construction work or combustion vehicles”.

Is the expansion gaining momentum now?

For car expert Helena Wisbert, the question arises as to whether the general number of one million charging points in Germany is a sensible goal at all. Many quick charging points are more important. “Significantly more cars can be charged there in a shorter time.” However, only 23 percent of the charging points in the north are currently equipped with fast charging technology.

According to Wisbert, however, there is reason to hope that the expansion is now gaining momentum: “It is becoming increasingly attractive for private companies to set up public charging stations, because they can now earn money with them.”

Further information

A total of 812,000 cars are registered in Hamburg – 7.7 percent of them are hybrid vehicles, 2.7 percent are pure electric cars. more

Too expensive, too little range, too long charging times: According to a survey, the people of Mecklenburg and Western Pomerania see many disadvantages in electric cars. more

This topic in the program:

NDR Info | Current | 06.07.2023 | 06:00 a.m

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

