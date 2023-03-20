PRIMAVERA LIFE

Oy-Mittelberg (ots)

Can it be scientifically proven that aromatherapy can promote the well-being of patients with gynecological cancer in aftercare, mobilize self-healing powers and alleviate symptoms? A research team from the Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin investigated these questions in a study that is now published in the specialist magazine Supportive Care in Cancer has appeared.

The aim of the study was to gain scientific knowledge on how women with gynecological cancer use individualized aromatherapy in the follow-up as a supportive treatment and how they assess its effects. Because although it is known that cancer patients benefit from supportive strategies such as aromatherapy applications, empirical research is still in its infancy.

As part of the study “Aromatherapeutic, individualized applications in gynecological cancer patients: context, experiences and effects (arth4WOMEN)” 18 participants received five essential oil products for individual application over a period of four weeks. After the intervention, qualitative, semi-structured interviews were conducted. In addition, the symptomatic burden of the women before and after the intervention was quantitatively documented and evaluated. The focus of the study was the subjective experience of the patients.

Potentials of aromatherapy: symptom control, well-being, strategy development

As the study has shown, individualized aromatherapy shows interesting potential in several areas. This includes, firstly, the alleviation of common symptomatic complaints such as nausea, peripheral neuropathy, pain and sleep disorders. Study participants reported that aromatherapy led to an improvement in symptomatic stress such as sleep disorders, fatigue, nausea, pain and various forms of peripheral neuropathy.

Second, it was reported that the use of essential oils helped promote well-being by allowing patients to use them to relax and calm, or to invigorate, strengthen, and refresh as needed.

Third, it could be shown that aromatherapy helped study participants to develop helpful strategies for their everyday life or to strengthen existing strategies: some study participants established new strategies – for example routines based on the application of essential oils – others used aromatherapy in combination with already existing ones existing coping strategies such as meditation, medication or awareness training to reinforce positive developments in their care or as a tool to overcome (illness-related) problems in everyday life and to be able to do something about it yourself.

The results show the potential of aromatherapy as a supportive treatment method that can be used like a personal toolbox to improve the well-being of those affected in the aftercare.

Those:

CZAKERT, J., STRITTER, W., BLAKESLEE, S. B., GRABOWSKI, J. P., SEHOULI, J. & SEIFERT, G. 2022. “Like one part of a puzzle” – individualized aromatherapy for women with gynecological cancers in aftercare: results from a qualitative-focused mixed-methods study. Supportive Care in Cancer, 31, 80.

COMPANY

For the PRIMAVERA LIFE company, love of nature and respect for people and the environment have been firm principles in the corporate culture for over 35 years. As a leading manufacturer and supplier of 100% natural essential oils and high-quality certified organic and natural cosmetics, ecological thinking and sustainable action determine the consistently “green” business concept. Extraordinary sustainable commitment is an integral part of the corporate philosophy.

The company places the highest demands on the quality and purity of all raw materials used, on the sustainability of cultivation and further processing. It uses raw materials from primarily controlled organic cultivation and has relied on strong partnerships from the very beginning and obtains over 100 plant substances directly from currently 17 organic organic cultivation partners worldwide who practice species protection and field management, use chemical-free pesticides and fertilizers and do not use genetic engineering. PRIMAVERA follows ethical business practices, pays fair prices to its cultivation partners, maintains long-term relationships with them and is in close partnership with the aim of constantly improving the quality of its products. So this is also a constant, mutual learning at eye level.

Synthetic additives and mineral oils are out of the question. The all-natural recipes consist primarily of organic ingredients and are produced using plant-friendly processes using only food emulsifiers, plant-based preservatives and natural fragrances and colorings. In order to protect the earth’s natural resources, PRIMAVERA’s packaging is reduced to a minimum. Whenever possible, package inserts and outer boxes are dispensed with and the use of materials is reduced. The long -term goal is to bring all Primavera packaging into closed cycles.

The transfer of knowledge about plants and the use of essential oils, plant waters and care oils has been very important to the company from the very beginning for the safe use of the products: The PRIMAVERA AKADEMIE offers specialist audience and therapists seminars, extra-occupational training courses and fragrance journeys. Due to the great interest in health topics, in organic aromatherapy products and their diverse application possibilities (e.g. DIY), end consumers can now access a spectrum of different video formats and web courses directly via the homepage, e.g. B. Expert Talks in Livestream or On Demand. The company also communicates directly with users via social media in order to further familiarize the effectiveness of the essential oils.

Seal of quality – Our quality is confirmed by independent, globally valid seals:

The PRIMAVERA products are available in organic and health food stores, in pharmacies, in natural cosmetics shops, in cosmetic institutes, spas, selected drugstores and perfumeries. More information about PRIMAVERA LIFE at www.primaveralife.com

Original content from: PRIMAVERA LIFE, transmitted by news aktuell