Charlene of Monaco she participated with her husband in a religious service for Queen Elizabeth in the Anglican church in Munich, where she presented herself in a black “pierced” dress, signed by Akris. But she left her husband alone to attend the Monza GP, thus losing the opportunity to meet her great friend Charles Leclerc.

Charlene of Monaco, the function for Elizabeth II

Like all crowned heads in the world, Charlene of Monaco and Alberto also wanted to pay homage to the Sovereign, who passed away at the age of 96 on 8 September. While in the United Kingdom proceeds with the London Bridge protocol which establishes the procedures that accompany Elizabeth to the funeral on September 19 and the investiture as King of Charles III, in Monte Carlo the Princes participated in a commemoration ceremony in the church of St. Paul .

Charlene of Monaco dares with the laundry dress

For the occasion Charlene wore a long black checked round neck dress, with sleeves up to the cuffs and asymmetrical hem. The adherent model is enchanting to Alberto’s wife, but has a particularity. In fact, the paintings are cut out of the fabric, they are in fact holes. The dress is coordinated with a pair of midi heels, by Jimmy Choo. Once again, therefore, the Princess dares with style, challenging the strictest dress code. In fact, it is not the first time that Charlene chooses magnificent looks, but somehow irreverent. Like when last summer visiting Pope Francis she wore a dress with bare shoulders.

Charlene’s “laundry” dress is from brand Akristhe same one she chose to accompany her children on their first day of school when she presented herself with the pink look for over 3 thousand euros.

There is only one image of the Monegasque function in honor of Elizabeth II, where Charlene appears serene and smiling despite the sad circumstances. However, the Princes should attend the Queen’s funeral in London. Felipe and Letizia of Spain have already confirmed their presence.

Charlene of Monaco betrays Leclerc

Meanwhile, Alberto flew to Monza on Sunday 11 September to attend the F1 Grand Prix. However, his wife did not follow him. An unexpected choice, given that Charlene is very close friends with the Ferrari driver, Charles Leclerc, who finished second on the podium behind arch rival Verstappen. The Princess often followed Leclerc away and had her photograph taken on the dance floor while she hugged him.

La Rocca has not released any communication about Alberto’s trip and even less about Charlene’s absence, who perhaps stayed at home to look after her children, Jacques and Gabriella, who started school a few days ago.

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of the race, as the magazine reports Monaco Morning, Alberto and his wife laid the foundation stone for the Animal Protector of Monaco (SPA) refuge. The couple looked perfectly in tune, and Charlene was particularly stylish in an ultra-chic white shirt.