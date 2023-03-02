The concern about the delicate conditions of health of Charlene of Monaco, it grows more and more. In the 2021 the princess had been forced to stay for some time in Sud Africa due to a number of complicated surgeriesto which she had to undergo.

In fact, Charlene of Monaco had contracted a rare infection that had affected her brain, but also her eye and ear. The operations had been so debilitating, that she had been forced into complete rest and she would not have been able to face a long journey.

Just before the holidays of Christmas of 2021 However, Charlene of Monaco has finally returned home, alongside her husband and children. She seemed to have recovered altogether and even the various rumors about a marriage crisis, were soon forgotten.

But something still seemed to make her very fragile. Indeed a few months after the princess she went to a clinic in Switzerlandfor a delicate path of rehabilitationwhich kept her away from home for several months.

Charlene of Monaco’s Unknown Illness

According to various magazines, the pathology that afflicts the fragile Princess Charlene of Monaco, would be the Rebecca Syndrome. For this problem, the wife of Prince Albert had to undergo a long rehabilitation process together with a psychotherapist. But what is it about?

This serious syndrome is triggered by a general malaise resulting fromexcessive jealousy towards the partnerof his past life and of previous relationships with other women. In Charlene of Monaco, the clinical picture would present itself after a particular event.

Il Prince Albertshortly before their wedding, decided to recognize the two children from a past relationship. The boys then moved to Palazzo Grimaldi with them. This destabilized the fragile balance of the princess, who collapsed after having also undergone that series of delicate operations in South Africa.

That’s why she moved to the Swiss clinic, where she resided for several months. Then returned to Monaco in the summer of 2022appeared to the media a little wasted, but stronger, enough to honor all the commitments in her royal agenda.