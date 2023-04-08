1938, the show organized at the luxurious Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York for President Roosevelt’s birthday is called “Health, wealth and happiness”, and health, Angelo personifies health, only that it is no longer called that. She stands on a pedestal in a bathing suit, smiles and flexes her muscles while a dozen girls below do a ballet. And in fact, no one personified health more than him in those years. King George VI of England respects him, even Gandhi from India seems to have been informed. A few nights before they asked him to do a photo shoot: a tug-of-war contest, him against six pin-ups and obviously he won. America is emerging from the Great Depression and looks to the future with optimism, and as soon as young people see someone doing an exceptional feat they bring it up: “And who is that? Charles Atlas?”