Charles III worries the inhabitants of the United Kingdom: his health conditions are frightening his subjects. Is the new king sick? Here’s what the doctors say.

English royalty is a family that no one will ever get tired of talking about. Scandals and gossip circulated even before the queen’s death, they always have, but now they have increased dramatically after rumors and the secrets that have come to light with the passing of Elizabeth.

His was the longest reign in history after that of the Sun King, Louis XIV, which lasted 72 years. Everyone thought with irony that the queen was now immortal, but in the end the time has come for her to say goodbye to her people.

Doctors had shared their concerns about her health for a while, and the news hadn’t escaped the papers. The news had gone around the world and already several months before his death the people he was worried about the fate of Elizabeth.

Now Carlo, at 73, has taken over the reins of the United Kingdom and will follow in his mother’s footsteps. It will not be easy to take on such a cumbersome legacy, but the king is ready to prove himself and give your all for his country.

His behavior, however, has already caused discussion: Carlo has expressed his affection for Harry e Meghan, but he implied that the dukes of Sussex will remain excluded from the royal inheritance and the attached titles.

Charles III worries the people

The latest rumors speak of a king who is not in excellent health. In particular, the people would be worried dita of Carlo, swollen and red. Many have wondered what disease the new regent suffers from, with the fear that it is something serious.

In fact, from the photos you can see this particular well. The Daily StarBritish tabloid, contacted a medico to understand what are the causes behind his particular state of health. Gareth Nye, lecturer at the University of Chester, explained what it is.

“There are certainly no immediate health problems to be traced back to swollen fingers, and most likely it is a sign of age”He explained, reassuring King Charles’s supporters. The swollen fingers are most likely tied up all’edema or all’artritetwo very common conditions in over 65s.