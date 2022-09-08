Charles the eldest king to ascend the British throne, at 73, after a life spent in the shadow of a giant mother in his reach

LONDON – The expectation of a life over.

A crown that is a burden and an enormous inheritance to manage: and there are not a few who have raised doubts about the ability of Charles to guarantee the future and stability of the monarchy. It is no coincidence that the subjects have repeatedly indicated that they prefer William on the throne, skipping a generation: but the dynastic principle is not touched, the very meaning of the monarchical institution is at stake, which is not a competition of popularity.

What king will Charles be, then?

Elisabetta made silence her cipheralways above the parties, without ever expressing an opinion or a preference; Carlo, on the other hand, has too many opinions and did not hesitate to externalize them. His letters to the ministers are known, written in incomprehensible handwriting, with which he put his mouth on state affairs. In short, a meddlesome king: this is the fear, with all that comes with it in a country that does not have a written Constitution. It must be said, in defense of him, that Carlo was a forerunner on many topics, starting with the defense of the environment, his true passion: so much so that from a young age he had transformed Highrove, his country residence, into a oasis of biodiversity. He was teased when he said to talk to the plants: but in the face of the climatic catastrophe it became clear that he was right. And his speech at COP26 was therefore among the most listened to.

And green king, therefore, that in his Duchy of Cornwall has started organic productions that are successfully sold in the best British supermarkets. But many oddities also accompany him: like the story that when he travels he takes the toilet seat with him, because he doesn’t want to sit on the stranger ones, or that of the valet in charge of putting the toothpaste on his toothbrush. And one wonders, therefore, how can such a character, whose life has never had anything normal, relate to the subjects of the 21st century. also this disconnection from reality can be attributed to his lack of judgment, which has emerged blatantly in recent times, when it was discovered that he had accepted whole suitcases of cash from Arab emirs or even funding from Bin Laden’s family. Nothing that ended up in his pockets, of course, everything went to his Foundations: but perhaps a little more discernment did not hurt.

for all these reasons that it is feared that many of the countries that have so far had the queen as head of state will decide to break away from the Crown. Barbados has already done it, Jamaica perhaps next: because it is one thing to have the serene face of Elizabeth in the framed portraits, another is the face of Carlo with everything he carries with him. And therefore the very fate of the Commonwealth, so dear to the Queen, could come into question. The great personal battle that Carlo managed to carry out was the one to have Camilla at his side as queen consort and not as a simple duchess: a promotion on which Elizabeth finally put her seal. But this does not mean that Carlo manage to escape from Diana’s shadow; he will remain the king who betrayed his consort and then marry her longtime lover and put her on the throne. Not exactly a style masterpiece.

Of course, Carlo will do all he can to deny the preconceptions that have stuck to him. But several commentators have noted that his will be a short reign by nature, transitional: a sorbet between two main courses, just to cleanse the palate, it has been said. And therefore guaranteeing the future of the monarchy will be up to William and Kate and their beautiful family: hoping that in the meantime King Charles does not do too much damage.