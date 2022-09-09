breaking latest news – At the venerable age of 75, the eternal Prince Charles becomes King. The exact opposite of his mother, Elizabeth II, who he ascended the throne at the age of 25 when his father George IV died suddenly. Charles has waited a lifetime to become King so much so that he has remained heir to the throne longer than anyone else in history and to be the oldest prince to wear the Crown.

His life has been the focus of gossip and scandals from a young age. The impossible love for Camilla, the marriage with the young Diana and her tragic death, the betrayals, the public revelations, the reputation of getting involved in the political affairs of the country, the decision to expel her brother Andrea and her brother from real public life. troubled relationship with his son Harry.

A man who, living in the shadow of a mother who broke all possible records of the British monarchy, he inevitably took on the role – at least in the collective imagination – of one of the characters in Waiting for Godot. Always committed to environmental issues, he defended the Extinction Rebellion movement even when, with its manifestations, it was at the center of strong social unrest. “I understand their anger” he declared about a year ago, just in the days when the then Minister of the Interior Priti Patel was organizing to punish them severely.

Back in 1968, when he was a student at Cambridge, he had said wistfully in an interview: “I can’t describe how much I miss Balmoral, the hills and the outdoors, I feel empty and incomplete without it.” And again, in 1986, in a famous TV interview about gardening, he said: “I often go alone to talk to plants. For real. it is very important to talk to them, and they answer me. “An interview that had raised many perplexities at the time and which, for years, has remained the favorite quote of those who saw in Charles a somewhat naive reigning future.

Carlo today is at the center of the world stage for relentlessly talking about the dangers of climate change, in spite of those who laughed at it. Over the years he has been invited to the most important climate summits and in 2007 he received the award from the Center for Health and the Global Environment of the Harvard School of Medicine for his commitment.

Two years ago he met Greta Thunberg at the World Economic Forum in Davos and there too he scolded world leaders: “Do we want to go down in history as those who have done nothing to save the world? I don’t want to be among them!”. One of the fears of the British political establishment is precisely the loquacity with which Carlo pleads the causes he believes in.

The fear is that it will break the sacred rule of silence of the Crown e take a stand on government policies openly. it happened recently on the affair of immigrants who were sent by the Ministry of the Interior to Rwanda; Carlo on that occasion defined the initiative, in no uncertain terms, “a frightening plan”.

Some observers predict that the Crown’s influence on Commonwealth countries will wane with the Queen’s death and that Carlo will witness a slow but inexorable detachment of the former colonies. At the moment the British monarch is head of state in 15 countries but Barbados has already cut the bridges, while Jamaica, Belize, Antigua and Barbuda seem to want to follow the same fate.

Carlo becomes King in a world that has changed and is changing. Social media mercilessly scrutinizes the Crown’s every move. Maintaining the Windsors’ reputation will no longer be as easy as it was in Elizabeth’s day.