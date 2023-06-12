Charlotte is aging at turbo speed: 3-year-old has shaky teeth and thinning hair

E-Mail

People with progeria have a genetic defect that causes them to age in fast motion. Three-year-old Charlotte suffers from a form of the disease that is unique in the world. Her mother, the trained geriatric nurse Anja (37), reports how the family deals with it.

Last year we spent wonderfully carefree summer weeks on the island of Fehmarn. I was pregnant with Liam and looking forward to having six soon. With each child the family dynamic changes and to see our Noah (now 13) playing on the beach with his two sisters, Nele (8) and Charlotte (3) was pure happiness. Charlotte’s blood test, which had just gone to the lab, was no longer on my screen. We’d had so many hospitalizations and tests that this one test didn’t matter. Back at home there was a call from the children’s hospital. Chris, my husband, and I were asked to interview. Chris can’t, I said. “Charlotte has an infection right now, one of us has to stay at home.” So I’m off on my own. That was not a good idea. The thought: What is coming now is not good Contrary to what I had expected, it wasn’t just the doctor who received me; a woman was standing next to him. I can still remember the moment she was introduced to me. As a pastor. Most of all you want to turn around and go. Because you know: What is coming now is not good. Two and a half turbulent years were behind us at this point. Practice here, hospital there. Wherever we went, the doctors were at a loss. No one could do anything with the symptoms that basically showed up from Charlotte’s birth. As a parent of two older children, you have the comparison. Above all, we noticed that even as a small baby, Charlie was held in a completely different way than the grown-ups used to be. Kind of like a wet sack, without body tension. When I was four months old, I went to physiotherapy with her for the first time. The exercises had an effect, at least a little. At some point Charlie finally managed to pull his legs up, then also to roll onto his stomach. Overall, our youngest at the time was weaker than other children, but people were different. And it went uphill, so all good. The food was difficult at first The food was really difficult from the start. Charlotte doesn’t eat, she mumbles. We started giving her high-calorie food early on so that her organism was well supplied. The food is liquid and if we choose strawberry as the flavor, we’ll get halfway fed up with Charlie. Today I think: We would have come to terms with all of this, even in the longer term. We could have been a happy family. had. Charlie was two when an MRI brought a shock diagnosis: A vertebra was pressing on her spinal cord, a so-called stenosis. So much was clear, this was something serious. But we only understood how serious it was when a doctor said that our child had had a thousand guardian angels. A wrong fall, an emergency stop in the car: “Your daughter would have been paralyzed from the waist down immediately.” A cross-section that would also have affected breathing… The vertebrae could be processed as part of an operation. “Sanded off”, as I say in layman’s terms. The risk of paralysis was averted. But it was still completely unclear why the incident had happened. Countless specialists from the clinic examined our “case”, nobody knew what to do. The situation was even more critical At the beginning of last year, Charlotte developed vertebral problems for the second time. Again at the cervical spine, but this time higher up. In plain language: The situation was even more critical. Luckily, the second operation also went well, and shortly afterwards we were able to go to Fehmarn. Finally switch off, finally no more googling. The latter had actually been one of my main occupations for a long time: Entering Charlie’s symptoms, checking possible clinical pictures. For a while it had been in the room that our child might be short. Back then, I watched a lot of videos on YouTube about people of short stature. I was deeply impressed by the viability and zest for life of many of these people. Charlotte will grow up, she will grow old, I console myself, always. Until last summer, until shortly after Fehmarn. “You don’t need to google any more, you won’t find anything,” said the doctor, the pastor nodded. The laboratory test had revealed a genetic disease in Charlotte. A “progeria” – “those affected age in fast motion”. However, our child would suffer from a special form. One stands there, only understands the station. Take all this theoretically: that the gene defect is normally located at one end of the affected gene strand, for example. That the mutated gene in Charlie is in the middle. This is different from the around two hundred patients worldwide.

Charlotte is the only affected child in the world “With this diagnosis, your daughter is the only affected child in the world” – again Bahnhof. Was it really about us? What all this means in the sequel remained very abstract for a long time and basically it is still the case today. The fact is: While those affected usually live up to their mid-20s, Charlie’s life expectancy is between three and eleven. How did this number come about? Very simple: Before Charlotte, there were three other children with the same genetic defect worldwide. Two of them had already died when he was found. The three children were between the ages of three and eleven when they died. Therefore. What I took away from the conversation back then was one thing above all: our child will not grow old. And we live with that now, day after day, night after night, without fooling ourselves. I know that many children with progeria die in their sleep, from a heart attack or a stroke. It’s hard to wish your loved one good night under these circumstances in the evening, I always struggle with my motherly protective instinct. I hardly sleep anymore, not least because I’m afraid of waking up. I know the day will come when Charlie won’t move, won’t breathe, won’t be there. Far too soon. Hair texture of a postmenopausal woman Some think I should be more confident. After all, almost nothing is known about this disease, so anything is possible. I myself am too much of a realist to ascribe hope to myself in that way. It’s true: Other children with progeria already look like little old people in the first year of life. In the case of Charlotte, visible aging only began in the past year: she developed age spots, her hair became thinner, her skin became more transparent, her teeth began to shift. However, it seems that our child is aging faster than other sufferers. I was shocked to see a photo of Charlotte from last summer the other day. With full, curly hair. Now she has the hair texture of a postmenopausal woman! Accept the situation as it is – that is my maxim, because that gets us to act. Time is something very relative. You can let them pass or consciously enjoy them. Our greatest wish is to fill Charlotte’s lifetime and to use the remaining days and hours as intensively as possible. Chris often says he would like to quit his job and just spend time with Charlotte. But of course that’s not possible, someone has to feed the family. The time we all have together as a family is particularly valuable to us. You then ask yourself twice whether it really has to be the sofa and the TV or whether it wouldn’t be better to go outside. To the zoo or to the ice cream parlor or to the meadow in the park, for example – all the things that make children’s hearts leap for joy. And which we can manage from our own resources, especially financially. It goes without saying that with four children there are limits… And this is where it gets painful, with the greater desires and longings, because here we become particularly aware of Charlie’s finiteness.