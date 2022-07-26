Home Health Chat on Xbox, Phone, and PC Xbox will soon support Discord voice chat
Chat on Xbox, Phone, and PC Xbox will soon support Discord voice chat

Chat on Xbox, Phone, and PC Xbox will soon support Discord voice chat

Discord started as a gaming community, and many players hope to chat with the gaming community on Discord while playing games. Discord announced a few days ago that Xbox players will be able to chat with their game buddies on Discord through the Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One console, or the Xbox mobile app. The feature will be available to Xbnox Insiders starting today, and will expand to all players later this year.

Link Xbox account to Discord

To be the first to try this feature, you can apply for the Xbox Insider Program on this website.

To use this feature, players must first link their Xbox account to Discord. Even if you’re already connected, you’ll need to reconnect because the new feature requires user authorization to access voice functionality from the Xbox console. The method is to click “User Settings” in the lower left corner of Discord, and select “Connect” on the left, then select the Xbox icon, and agree to the authorization in the pop-up window.

If it is the mobile version of Discord, select “User Settings” in the lower right corner of Discord, also select “Connect”, then click “Join” in the upper right corner, select “Xbox” in the pop-up “Add Connection” menu, and then Enter the code displayed on the game console screen and complete the connection after authorization.

Transfer Discord Voice Calls to Xbox

To conduct a Discord voice chat directly on Xbox, you need to install the Xbox mobile program on your mobile phone, and then enter the voice channel of the group server you want to chat with in Discord on your mobile phone or computer, and the user will find an additional option in the menu “Join on Xbox”. After pressing “TRANSFER AUDIO (transfer audio)” according to the instructions on the screen, the Xbox mobile app will automatically pop up to let the user know that the transfer can be performed. , to have an individual or group chat.

