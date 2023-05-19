ChatGPT also lands on smartphones and challenges Google: «With us, precise information without multiple ads or results»

ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence platform created by OpenAI, also lands on smartphones. For the moment, however, only for US users. From Apple, to be exact. From today, May 18, the ChatGPT app is in fact available in the US App Store. The same company announced it with a official note. Like the online site, the relational artificial intelligence chat allows you to receive instant answers by obtaining precise information without sifting through multiple announcements or results. But also tailor-made advice on culinary recipes, travel and message creation. The app is also useful for technical assistance on specific topics or for learning new things. Remember not to take everything the app claims at face value. The information is updated to 2021 and everything asked about events of the last two years is not on the server and could give misleading information.

The dig at Google

At the moment the ChatGPT app is only available on Apple devices. But the company does know that it will soon be available on those with the Android system. In the announcement note it is also underlined that the app will not contain advertising, thus throwing a dig at Google, which begins to act as competitor. Not only that: in the note, the company points out that it will now be possible thanks to the app “to obtain precise information without sifting through multiple ads or results”. The news is part of a rather controversial context involving the system, above all following the concerns of the European Union that have emerged in recent months and the stop (later returned) of the service in Italy by the Privacy Guarantor.

