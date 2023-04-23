Home » ChatGpt enters US healthcare, analyzes medical records
ChatGpt enters US healthcare, analyzes medical records

The artificial intelligence of ChatGpt-4 also enters healthcare. It could allow doctors and healthcare professionals to automatically draft responses to patient messages, but also to identify health trends in medical records. The trial starts in the United States thanks to an agreement between Microsoft, which has invested in OpenAi, the developer of ChatGpt, and Epic Systems, one of the largest healthcare software companies in America. However, the collaboration raises ethical questions among researchers about the reliability of AI systems.

The collaboration, writes Microsoft on its blog, “is focused on providing a complete range of integrated AI-based generative solutions to increase productivity and patient care”.
“Applying ChatGpt-4 makes it easier for healthcare organizations to identify operational improvements, such as cost reductions,” Epic says. The experimentation started in some American hospitals such as UC San Diego Health, UW Health in Madison, Wisconsin and Stanford Health Care.

Epic Systems’ software – as reported by the specialized site ArsTechnica – in the past has ended up at the center of controversy for the use of predictive algorithms in healthcare. Furthermore, some experts question whether artificial intelligence models such as ChatGpt are suitable for a delicate sector such as healthcare, as they are not perfect. “Language models are not trained to produce facts. They are trained to produce things that look like facts,” points out researcher Margaret Mitchell.

