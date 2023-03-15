With ChatGPT, abbreviation of “Chatbot Generative Pre-trained Transformer”, the user can communicate human-like by entering text with the computer. The special thing is that the chatbot learns from the conversation. For example, he can explain complicated facts in a simple way, write poems, messages or short texts. To do this, ChatGPT has been trained with millions of texts from the internet, social media, online forums, newspaper articles and books. A filter is used to avoid the output of incorrect or harmful content.

ChatGPT is a voice and text based chatbot. It is therefore particularly suitable for dialogical applications, as a source of ideas, a source of inspiration or help with the pre-structuring of texts. The Bing search engine integrates ChatGPT, for example, to facilitate web searches. Many areas of application are conceivable in the future, for example in customer service, when creating advertising texts, long essays for the university or as an assistant, for example when writing software code.

ChatGPT can make mistakes or provide incorrect information, especially when it comes to current events or complex topics. The rule applies that whenever the user can check facts himself and it is not a matter of “life and death”, i.e. very critical facts, ChatGPT can be used well. In the end, it is important to critically review the answers from ChatGPT and, if necessary, to verify them with the help of other sources.

A new version of ChatGPT has recently been made available for testing. In addition to texts, ChatGPT-4 can also evaluate images, deal with longer texts of up to 25,000 words and, according to the developer, should be more creative when creating texts. In addition, the chat bot should be able to filter out false statements more reliably and "hallucinate" less, i.e. invent statements. However, caution is still required. ChatGPT-4 can currently only be used by paying customers. Microsoft already uses ChatGPT-4 in its latest version of the Bing search engine.

ChatGPT was developed by OpenAI, a Californian AI research company co-founded by Elon Musk and programmer and investor Sam Altman. The for-profit OpenAI LP is controlled by the non-profit company OpenAI Inc. The software giant Microsoft has been cooperating with OpenAI since 2019. This partnership envisages investments in the billions.

After ChatGPT was launched, “red alert” was declared on Google. Because although the billion-dollar company has been researching artificial intelligence for years, nothing comparable has ever been published. In February, Google also launched “Bard”, a language model based on machine learning that is intended to make searching easier. There is another series of services, some of which are subject to a fee, which also make dialog search possible. These include, for example, the search engines “NeevaAI” or “Perplexity”, some of which use the same language model but, as in the case of “Perplexity”, also indicate sources.

Although ChatGPT itself as an artificial intelligence has no right to intellectual property, but since the language model was trained with real texts, it is possible that text modules have been plagiarized or could be viewed as plagiarism. Here, too, it is important to check and, if necessary, make it transparent that the text was created with the help of artificial intelligence.

First off, the numbers show that ChatGPT is the fastest growing consumer application in the last 20 years – within two months of its release, more than 100 million users worldwide have signed up for the service. For comparison: Tiktok needed about nine months, Instagram two years, as analysis services report. ChatGPT represents a major leap in development in AI applications – business IT specialist Katharina Weßels assumes this. In the field of education, she even speaks of a “little shock that questions a lot” and refers above all to how homework, homework and texts should be evaluated in the future.