Home Health ChatGPT – important questions and answers about the AI ​​app | >
Health

ChatGPT – important questions and answers about the AI ​​app | >

by admin
ChatGPT – important questions and answers about the AI ​​app | >

With ChatGPT, abbreviation of “Chatbot Generative Pre-trained Transformer”, the user can communicate human-like by entering text with the computer. The special thing is that the chatbot learns from the conversation. For example, he can explain complicated facts in a simple way, write poems, messages or short texts. To do this, ChatGPT has been trained with millions of texts from the internet, social media, online forums, newspaper articles and books. A filter is used to avoid the output of incorrect or harmful content.

You may also like

“He tried to kill me”, the complaint of...

Streptococcus alarm, pharmacies stormed in Rome for tampons...

“Disappointing!” BPI criticizes the rejection of the CDU/CSU...

Over 4 million Italians have given up treatment...

How do I recognize a good Thai massage...

MALE AND FEMALE EPILEPSY, DIFFERENCES RESID IN THE...

The secret of happiness? Eat a plate of...

Family happiness despite cancer: This is how fertility...

Colon cancer, two monoclonal antibodies double survival: the...

World Patient Safety Day 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy