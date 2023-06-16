ChatGPT will give trees a voice: here’s how

By now ChatGPT is used everywhere and in every field, in an attempt to understand the limits and possibilities of the chatbot and of the latest generation language models. More recently in Germany a theologian proposed a mass celebrated by ChatGPT in the Lutheran church of St. Paul in Fuerth. However, this is not the only use case that could make some readers turn up their noses. Want another example? Well, know that a Californian startup has created a device connected to ChatGPT that allows you to talk to trees.

Does ChatGPT let us talk to trees?

This is not a hallucination, but a very interesting experiment. The ePlant company has created a device noto come TreeTag, which works with solar energy and is affixed to the trunk of a tree to capture information about its health. Through five sensors, TreeTag records light, humidity, temperature and movements of the tree. There is also an indirect way to understand the flow of water and nutrients, as well as the dimensions of the internal structures of the plant.

All data is then uploaded to the cloud to allow anyone to read it via the ePlant app. For arborists and plant lovers this is an excellent tool, but where does ChatGPT fit? Simply becomes the voice of the treeallowing him to put the collected data into words.

Ultimately it is a way of anthropomorphize our interactions with plants, perhaps even excessive and unnecessary. After all, the sensors would be enough to allow a specialist to understand the condition of the tree and act accordingly. In less than a second you can read the numbers and act. According to ePlant, however, the use of generative AI models makes it possible to provide in-depth guidance targeted to the affected tree, facilitating operations for arborists.