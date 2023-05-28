Che tempo che fa, the latest episode of Fazio. And Serra jokes: “Which party were Topo Gigio and the Cetra Quartet?”





“Thank you all from the bottom of my heart, it becomes difficult like this to get to the end of a long evening”. So Fabio Fazio opened the last episode of the show What’s the weather like on Rai3, welcomed by the applause of the studio audience. After twenty years of militancy in Rai, the Ligurian conductor will move to Canale Nove from next year with a new broadcast.

Fabio Fazio is then silent, but he is next to him Michael Serra who begins the episode by tracing his personal “political history of Rai” with a sort of editorial. Serra wonders what party they were “Topo Gigio, the Cetra Quartet, Tognazzi and Vianello were one of the left and one of the right? And to get closer to the present day, what party are Amadeus, Fiorello, Mara Venier, Vespa did Cavour put it on so is he from the historic right?”, for the journalist and writer “it is a stupid speech, because it is difficult to explain a story with politics which it is only partially. Luckily, people’s work is stronger, no one has ever wondered in the past if Topo Gigio was of the right or of the left but now instead everyone would be wondering which party he would belong to”.

And to the “Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano who said here that there are Stalinists at Rai, we wonder how difficult it was for him to survive when he was director of Tg2, did they keep him locked up in a dungeon?” For Serra “there is a bad climate with the tendency to pigeonhole everything and everyone, forced to feel indebted to someone. In Rai there are many more people who do it alone. If I were a right-wing intellectual I’d be worried, they’d say I got on the bandwagon, that I’m not arriving because I’m good but because of my political affiliation. The time has come for a reflection – concludes Serra – Rai belongs to the state not to the parties, the atmosphere will remain toxic now and it is serious because many good people also work there”.