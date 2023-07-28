Cheap electric car reviews and road tests to really understand the strengths and weaknesses

The cheap electric cars, with a price range between 17 and 35,000 euros, have numerous advantages that are not only of an economic nature. First, they have significantly reduced replenishment costs. Charging an electric vehicle results in significant savings compared to refueling a conventional petrol or diesel car. For those who are more budget minded, this is probably the most important advantage of electric cars. They require less maintenance than internal combustion cars.

The electric motor, compared to which there is no shortage of alternativesis an isimplest mechanical innovation, with fewer components than the thermal one. That’s why it costs up to 35% less to maintain an electric car than a petrol or diesel car. For a deeper understanding, it is necessary to examine in more detail the specific characteristics of these models:

Dacia Spring Dr 3.0 Renault Twingo Zeekr X Peugeot e-208 Volkswagen ID.3

Dacia Spring

Dacia Spring It’s a low-cost electric car that looks like a crossover-style city car. The front of the vehicle is characterized by a large bumper and sharp LED headlights, while the grille hides the charging hatch, which opens by pulling a lever located under the steering wheel. Visibility is impaired by the wide rear roof pillars and small rear window. The car is approved for four people and offers ample internal space, with a maximum internal height of approximately 185 cm.

Despite the low price, the interior finishes are spartan, with rigid and light plastic. The boot, without side linings, offers a load capacity of 270 litres, an adequate value considering the compact dimensions of the vehicle. The list price starts at 17,000 euros.

Dr 3.0

Dr 3.0, featuring a sporty design, is equipped with 17-inch wheels. The cabin of the car is spacious and made of high quality materials, with a robust central dashboard in carbon fiber look. The multimedia system has a slightly lowered 9-inch central display and supports Apple CarPlay, but not Android Auto. Mirroring allows you to mirror screenshots. The trunk has an irregular shape and a decent capacity. The car is equipped with defrosting rear view mirrors, reversing camera and electric sunroof, all included in the price. The depth adjustment of the steering wheel is not available, the car has no electronic driving aids and only has two front airbags. The 1.5-litre petrol engine delivers 106bhp, but lacks energy at low revs. Alternatively, the car is also available in a bi-fuel LPG version. The starting price for the Dr 3.0 crossover is 18,000 euros.

Renault Twingo

Renault Twingo E-Tech 2023 represents a city car of 3,615 meters in length, and is now available as a five-door model. The main difference from the previous Twingo is the location of the engine, located in the rear under the boot floor. This location induces a rather high loading threshold, although the boot volume is adequate for the category, equal to 219 litres.

By folding down the rear seat, you can increase the load volume up to 980 litres. The car can accommodate four passengers and the habitability is adequate for its size. However, rear passengers may experience difficulties due to the rather straight backrest of the bench seat, limited visibility due to the front seats with integrated headrests and angled windows. The starting price of the car is 22,000 euros.

Zeekr X

Zeekr X it was developed on the Geely Group’s SEA platform, the same used for the new Smart #1, through the Geely design center in Sweden. The vehicle has dimensions of 4,450 mm in length, 1,836 mm in width and 1,572 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,750 mm. The model shares the wheelbase of the Smart #1, but is 180mm longer, 14mm wider and 64mm shorter. Zeekr X features a configuration of powertrain shared with the Smart #1, with a single 272 HP electric motor on the rear axle or with two electric motors for an all-wheel drive and a maximum power of 428 HP. The vehicle is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.8 and 3.7 seconds respectively, and the entire propulsion system is powered by a 66 kWh battery. Finally, the starting price is around 25,000 euros.

Peugeot e-208

Peugeot e-208 has been updated with the adoption of the same engine as the Peugeot e-308, which can boast a power of 156 HP and a torque of 260 Nm. The engine power has been increased by 15% compared to the previous unit, which offered 136 bhp.

The range of the car has also improved, which reaches 400 km in the WLTP cycle, thanks to a consumption of 12 kWh per 100 km, which represents an improvement of 10.5%. The new battery is of the 400-volt type, with a gross capacity of 51 kWh (48.1 kWh useful). Among the innovations introduced, there is the new heat pump which, combined with a hygrometric sensor located in the upper part of the windscreen, makes it possible to optimize heating and cooling efficiency. The price of the Peugeot e-208 starts at around 25,000 euros.

Volkswagen ID.3

Volkswagen ID.3 is a mid-size five-door electric car, which features a specific platform with a rear-mounted engine, underfloor battery, and extremely short front and rear overhangs. The exterior line is distinguished by the large wheels, the short front without a grille, the three windows and the roof that slopes towards the rear where the black tailgate is located with the small rear window surmounted by a large spoiler .

The interiors are spacious and feature panels with well-defined angles and two cantilevered displays in the dashboard, of which the 10-inch central controls most of the functions. The trunk has a good capacity, even if one would expect something more from an electric car. The starting price is around 35,000 euros.