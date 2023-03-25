Almost every sunscreen reliably protects against UV radiation. Stiftung Warentest found this out in an investigation. A prerequisite for protection, however, is that you use enough sunscreen.

The rule here is “don’t mess around”: According to the experts, a 1.80 meter tall adult needs around three tablespoons of sunscreen to properly apply sunscreen to his whole body. That’s about 40 milliliters. If you also take into account that sun worshipers should apply sunscreen regularly after sweating or swimming, a 200-milliliter bottle lasts a maximum of five days.

Travelers should therefore better have several bottles in their luggage on vacation – or buy more on site. At least internationally well-known branded products should have the same quality abroad as in Germany. However, sunscreen is often significantly more expensive in holiday destinations.

The best sunscreens

1st place secures the Garnier Ambre Solaire Hydra 24h Sun Protection Milk (Grade 1.3) ( view at Amazon). In the two most important categories, the sunscreen with sun protection factor 30 achieved the top rating of “very good”: Both for “compliance with the promised protection” and for “critical ingredients” there was a straight one from the testers.

The test winner of the Stiftung Warentest is not as cheap as the creams of many own brands, but you don’t have to dig too deep into your wallet for the Hydra 24h Sun Protection Milk. The 200 ml bottle of the test-winning cream costs just under seven euros, i.e. around 3.50 euros for 100 milliliters.

Five products took second place. They all also score “very good” (grade 1.4). Among them are also very cheap products: This is how they cost Cien Sun sunscreen from Lidl in the 250 milliliter bottle less than 3 euros. For the Today sun milk from Rewe and Penny you pay less than 4 euros for 300 milliliters. “Very good” sun protection is therefore available from just under 1.10 euros for 100 milliliters.

Here you should be careful

The more expensive competition cuts in part significantly worse from: Beop, Lavera, Speick and Rossmann brought up the rear in the test. They all undercut the specified protection factor and score “inadequate” overall.

Which sunscreens are also convincing in the test, which products you should take a closer look at and what you should pay attention to when buying sunscreens, read the full report.