Cheap SUVs: here’s which one to buy new for 20,000 euros. Dacia and DR are running out of hours

The brands with the most competitive prices currently on the market must tremble. Here is the SUV that beats them all.

Even if no longer like a few years ago, Dacia still remains one of the most affordable manufacturers and with him also the Italian brand Dr. This is equally true and valid for SUVs, large tonnage vehicles that today seem to be the most popular even though their price is not exactly cheap. A new SUV under 21 thousand euros (Eurasia Official) – Mondofuoristrada.it

But if up to now, the manufacturers mentioned above have been able to divide up the motorists less eager to spend on the car, or unable to do so, from now on they will have to contend with a more aggressive competitor arriving in Europe and Italy above all that never.

How easy to imagine its land of origin is China and along the boot it will be distributed by the Eurasia Motor Company which is based in Brescia, precisely in Palazzolo sull’Oglio.

SUV at 20 thousand euros, a surprise arrives

Its name is EMC Wave 3, it is medium volume, with front-wheel drive and is inspired by its compatriot Cowin Showjet Pro, already present with us. The exterior design stands out and the interiors are not bad either, in particular the spaciousness stands out.

In the 2023 version there is no turbocharger and the driving torque of 140 Nm at 5000 rpm limits reactivity during acceleration. This handicap is canceled out if you choose the variant with CVT gearbox, i.e. with continuous variator, which guarantees greater dynamism. Both are powered by LPG supplied by the Italian BRC which actually makes management less expensive.

The manufacturer’s intention is therefore twofold: to attract a wider catchment area and to create a product that pollutes as little as possible.

From an aesthetic point of view, the important trapezoid-shaped air intake and a thin group of lights stand out. The wheels are 18 inches, while the black inserts on the sides act as a bridge between the windows and the rear window.

As mentioned the cockpit is large, the trunk is a little more sacrificed due to the 45.5 liter tank. The finishes are discreet and two integrated screens stand out on the dashboard. The lack of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is compensated for by a duplication of the smartphone screen. The EMC Wave SUV (Eurasia Official) – Mondofuoristrada.it is out

The power unit is a 1.5-litre four-cylinder offered in two versions: without turbo with five-speed manual gearbox, and with turbo and nine-speed automatic gearbox. Power ranges from 113 to 147 hp. The declared fuel consumption is respectively 7.3 liters per 100 km and 7.9 liters for the same mileage.

Different standard equipment usually applied on higher level vehicles, such as the electronically adjustable driver’s seat, the alarm, the panoramic roof, the automatic climate control, the 360° cameras and the wireless charging of the smartphone.

On the contrary, on the safety front, the investment is minimal it’s reduced to lane-departure warning and cruise control.

There are five colors available with the price fluctuating between 21,000 euros for the basic version and 24,000 for the one with automatic transmission. Among the goodies the keyless system that allows remote starting and some adjustments always remotely.

For the order we will have to wait for next September. The introductory price will be 21,000 euros, as previously mentioned.

