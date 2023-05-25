CheBanca! becomes Mediobanca Premier

Among the guidelines of the Mediobanca group’s new business plan is the rebranding of CheBanca!

Starting from 1st January next, the entity dedicated to asset and investment management will become Mediobanca Premier. The launch of the new image will be supported by one campaign of comunicationwhich will subsequently be extended to the product offering, the physical network and digital channels.

The objectives of the rebranding are: to leverage the distinctiveness of the Mediobanca brand for attract new clients and new professionals; complete the repositioning of the offer and the business model with brand image and online communication; generate new synergies with the group and enhance the specific and unique skills deriving from the integration between wealth management and corporate & investment banking.