Beware of spending: an EU food alert is in place on Iceberg lettuce from Italy. It is contaminated with Norovirus.

Therefore, consuming this type of salad means incurring poisoning. This is due to Norovirus, which gives non-bacterial infections that result in gastroenteritis.

The alert concerns the whole European territoryand in particular batches of lettuce which are processed and marketed in Italy but whose raw material comes from Spain.

Something very difficult to understand, also because lettuce is sometimes sold in bulk and sometimes in plastic packages. We have mentioned several times in our articles that for consumers it is a “huge job” to check every single thing written on the packaging of products they put in the cart.

Unfortunately it should be done, to avoid potential risks. Or at least, to understand where the raw materials we put on our plate come from. Almost “striking” is what happens in the Italian pasta, which has very little Italian wheat.

Even acknowledging that producers behave according to the law, we could quibble about these laws. Consumers are confused, and as already mentioned unable to understand the origin of a product. But let’s go ahead and try to understand what’s going on about the salad in question.

Iceberg salad, it’s a health alert due to Norovirus

A batch of Italian salad, but with raw material of Spanish originis the subject of food recalland it was immediately withdrawn. The alert came from the European Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF) following a recommendation from the Italian Ministry of Health.

Although the batch of salad is now no longer in circulation, it is very likely that many people have bought it and it is still in the refrigerator. In a note dated 07/02/2023, the “Presence of Norovirus GII in lettuce produced in Italy with raw material from Spain”, and the recall is connected to afoodborne epidemic.

Norovirus can cause very violent gastroenteritis, and frail subjects can experience symptoms in a serious way. Norovirus is a known and widespread pathogen, and experts say it has consequences similar to toxic infections due to contact with Salmonella or Escherichia Coli.

After ingesting contaminated food or water, incubation takes 12-48 hours, then the symptoms appear and the infection lasts a few days. The “classics” appear abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting and diarrheaand in some cases it may also appear fever.

Therefore, anyone who has purchased Iceberg Lettuce in any shop or supermarket is invited to don’t consume it. In case of doubt or if you feel unwell, even if it is slight, we recommend that you consult your doctor.