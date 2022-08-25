Home Health Check out the first new story in the Borderlands trailer – New Tales from the Borderlands
Check out the first new story in the Borderlands trailer – New Tales from the Borderlands

2014’s Borderlands Story was in many ways a swan song for Telltale Games. Their last truly critically acclaimed game. They then went to the grave and were acquired by LCG Entertainment, but that didn’t stop Gearbox Entertainment, owner of the Borderlands brand, from developing a new story from Borderlands.

Gearbox founder Randy Pitchford took to the stage tonight at Gamescom in Cologne to tell us what we can expect from brand new characters and a brand new story, and from the looks of it, Completely decoupled from its predecessor. Additionally, many of the original’s writers were hired to ensure the sequel’s quality and tone were of the same standard.

On October 21, the release has been out for less than two months, in the format you can imagine. Watch the trailer below.

