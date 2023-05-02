Check your grandparents’ house carefully: if you find these 500 lire, you’re rich. Today they are worth around €12,000

Watch out for this 500 Lire coin that could make you a fortune: check at home or visit your grandparents!

There are tons of rare coins that can be worth a lot of money. Collectors and numismatic enthusiasts they would do false papers just to have them. Today, specifically, we will talk about a rather rare 500 Lire coin, considering that it was minted in 1957, therefore many years ago.

This coin can be worth up to 12,000 euros based on the state of conservation presented. As known, there are six states of conservation: fair, beautiful, very beautiful, beautiful, splendid and uncirculated.

To be worth 12,000 for the 500 lire coin in question must have been preserved in uncirculated conditioni.e. it must not show any sign of circulation, at most only some traces relating to the rubbing with the other coins which, for obvious reasons, takes place during the production process.

Watch out for the 500 Lire which can be worth 12,000 euros: the details

The coin which can be worth 12,000 is the trial version of the 500 Lire Caravel. It is a super rare coin (depicted in the image below this paragraph) which presents the Caravel on one side and the bust of a woman on the other Letizia Savonittowife of Peter Giampaolo (the engraver of the coin).

the same coin, if rated as splendid, worth 7,500 euros. If beautiful, it can be sold for around 5,000 euros. We remind you that these values, as well as that relating to the fir uncirculated, refer only to the 1957 version. All the others are worth much less (between 10 and 60 euros depending on the state of conservation).

If you should find this rare 500 lire coin at home, try a sell them on the Internet. Pay attention, however, to scams: for this reason, make sure you have placed your ad on a reliable site. To make sure you made the right choice, however, would not be an unhealthy idea have the coin checked by a numismatics expert: a competent eye within a few minutes will be able to provide you with maximum support.

You don't have this 500 Lire coin but rummaging around the house did you find others that you think might be worth a fortune? In fact, there are many coins sought after by collectors, some of which have been printed very recently, but which have some distinctive features that make them rare and very attractive.