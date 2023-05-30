Checking out the biggest contraceptive myths

E-Mail

And suddenly it happened: you are pregnant! Have you perhaps been taken in by a contraceptive myth? In the gallery we present you the biggest misconceptions about contraception.

“I’am careful”. The pill is safe. Breastfeeding mothers can’t get pregnant… There are a lot of myths about birth control. But which ones are really true and which ones are just complete nonsense? We’ll tell you…

Two condoms on top of each other, then nothing can happen for sure…? That’s not true! They even increase the risk. Because of the increased friction, the risk of the rubber tearing is even greater. And it goes without saying that condoms are not used more than once.

Up until the 1950s, people actually believed that cola could be misused as a vaginal douche. There was a rumor that the sugar water killed sperm. However, this is complete nonsense.

Although the probability of becoming pregnant during the menstrual period is relatively low, it cannot be ruled out. If your cycle is just a few days earlier, ovulation may be close to your period. Sperm can survive for several days and fertilization can still occur.

“I’ll take care …” – still a sentence that is way ahead of the myths. If you are fast enough during interrupted intercourse (coitus interruptus), nothing will happen. But aside from showing really good timing, you should be aware that semen can get into your vagina before you climax.

Don’t be fooled: virginity is not a contraceptive. And it doesn’t matter whether you’re having sex for the first time or for the 100th time, it doesn’t change the likelihood of pregnancy.

In fact, sperm don’t like heat. They can be killed in very hot water. But that is not reliable: because the probability that there are still heat-resistant swimmers among the approximately 400 million sperm per ejaculation is relatively high.

Although the birth control pill massively reduces the risk of pregnancy, it is not 100% safe. The so-called Pearl Index, a measure of the safety of a contraceptive method, gives the pill a 0.2 rating: out of 1,000 women who use the pill correctly, two per year become pregnant anyway.

The morning-after pill should not be considered a regular contraceptive and should only be used in absolute emergencies. It must be taken within 72 hours of the contraceptive break for it to be effective. In addition, it has numerous side effects and there is no absolute certainty that the chemical bludgeon will actually prevent pregnancy.

Although the tampon sits firmly inside the vagina, it does not form a barrier for sperm. On the contrary: Protection against pregnancy is exactly zero percent! Sexual intercourse with a tampon inserted can also cause pain and injury.

If a mother is still breastfeeding her child and has not yet started her period again, she is actually relatively protected from another pregnancy because of the hormones. But longer breaks in breastfeeding during the day can lead to this contraception (which even has its own name: lactation amenorrhea method) becoming more and more of a gamble.

It’s amazing that this myth persists so stubbornly: if the woman doesn’t climax, she can’t get pregnant either. In short: this is complete nonsense. From Teleschau

The original of this post ""I'll be careful …" – The biggest contraceptive myths in the check"

