checks at the fish market, fish of unknown origin seized

checks at the fish market, fish of unknown origin seized

I Carabinieri of the NAS of Salerno and personnel from the Veterinary Departmental Simple Operational Unit of the local ASL, assisted by the soldiers of the local Carabinieri Company, inspected the Salerno fish market, issuing a total of four warnings for some hygienic-sanitary “non-compliances”. In particular, the owners of the companies involved were warned for various deficiencies noted, including the failure to update the self-control manual, the lack of lockers for staff and the lack of extraordinary cleaning in a warehouse.

In the same context, they proceeded with the administrative seizure, from a street vendor, of seven kilos of fish products found to lack documentation certifying traceability, subsequently destroyed at the request of the ASL veterinarian, with the consequent challenge of an administrative fine of the amount of 1,500 euros.

The control is part of the activities aimed at ensuring food safety and guaranteeing a high level of consumer protection, which will be further increased throughout the jurisdiction as the Christmas holidays approach.

