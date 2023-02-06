Il Carabinieri command for the protection of healthin agreement with the Ministry of Health, following the recent episodes of “listeria” poisoning connected with the consumption of raw or reduced-cooked foods (e.g. frankfurters), has carried out a campaign of controls throughout the national territory, aimed at verify the correct management in matters of safety and hygiene of the companies producing foods of animal origin.

1,095 processing and transformation companies were inspected for foods most exposed to Listeria bacterium contamination (sausage sausages, short-aged sausages and similar products), limited-maturing dairy products, as well as gastronomy with fresh fillings (sandwiches, sandwiches, etc. ), packaged in a controlled atmosphere for supply to large-scale retail trade and vending machine management companies.

As a result of the inspection campaign, i Carabinieri NAS they ascertained irregularities in 335 structures (equal to approximately 30% of the controlled objectives), following which 310 sector operators were reported to the Judicial and Health Authorities, contesting 541 criminal and administrative violations, for a value of over 365 thousand euros .

Among the critical issues encountered was the use of raw materials that have expired of validity and in a poor state of conservation and, with particular frequency, the failure to apply the preventive procedures of self-control and food traceability, essential elements for identifying and containing possible cases of intoxication caused by the consumption of harmful or dangerous foods.

Overall, the interventions made it possible to find and seize 14 tons of irregular foods, for a commercial value of approximately 327,000 euros, as well as carry out closure / suspension measures against 23 manufacturing and commercial companies, whose economic value amounts to over 7 million EUR.

In particular, i Carabinieri of the NAS of Palermo found a sample of fresh cheese to contain high levels of Listeria, following which they ordered the preventive detention of 945 kg of dairy products and the suspension of the activity until adequate hygienic conditions were restored. Furthermore, the Sicilian NAS itself also identified two private analysis laboratories that were unauthorized, where false reports were drawn up attesting untruthful analytical and microbiological parameters as they were based on factual analyzes never performed.

Other special situations:

NAS in Parma: during an inspection carried out at a cured meats factory in the province of Modena, he seized 7,000 kg of meat products (semi-finished products and slices of pork and beef), found invaded by ice and gelled frost due to the malfunctioning of the refrigeration system, at the same time noting health and hygiene deficiencies due to the presence of mold on the walls of the rooms intended for unloading goods, with the potential risk of food contamination;

NAS in Bari: during an inspection carried out at a meat processing industry, proceeded with the seizure of 1,800 kg of meat products (pork and beef), found without labeling and useful indications to ensure traceability;

NAS of Salerno and Catania: they seized, from two dairies, a total of 3,700 kg of dairy products, about to be marketed, as they did not have documentation certifying traceability;

NAS in Genoa: proceeded with the immediate closure of a gastronomic preparation laboratory in the province of Savona, activated in the absence of health authorisation, lacking the self-control manual (HACCP) and affected by serious hygienic-sanitary deficiencies; NAS of Ragusa: closed a salami factory due to unstable hygienic conditions and failure to implement the self-control procedures imposed by the law, simultaneously seizing 529 kg of pre-packaged cured meats, partly without traceability elements and partly out of validity ;

NAS in Naples: suspended a cutting and wholesale trade of poultry meat in the province of Naples, with immediate closure of the entire plant without the “CE stamp” and production recognition.