Cheeky hairstyles that make you younger!

Gray hair will continue to be very trendy in autumn 2023 and will look cooler than ever! Which short hairstyles for gray hair are trending this year and will make you look a few years younger?

Do you remember how frustrated you were when you spotted the first gray streaks? Well, that’s finally over! Younger girls color their hair on purpose and more mature women wear it with pride – gray hair is trendy and looks anything but boring and old-fashioned. Short hairstyles for gray hair in particular look super cool and are ideal for cheating away a few years.

Who suits short hairstyles?

Short hair is trendy and super practical when it comes to styling, but many women are unsure whether a short haircut would suit them. If you’ve been thinking about cutting your hair lately, then we have good news for you: short hairstyles look gorgeous on absolutely all women.

No matter what face shape you have – short hair is always a question of getting it right and there is a cut to suit everyone. And we have already told you some of the most beautiful hairstyles for oval faces. So don’t be afraid to try something new. Because only after you’ve taken the plunge can you really see how well short hairstyles for gray hair suit you.

Short hairstyles for gray hair: cheeky haircuts that make you younger

Instead of hiding your gray mane and constantly re-dyeing it, we encourage you to embrace and flaunt your natural beauty. Gray hair is something completely normal and the choice of cheeky and modern short hairstyles for gray hair is literally endless. So book your next appointment at the hairdressing salon quickly because you’re about to discover the most beautiful haircuts that make you younger!

Short pixie cut for gray hair

Let’s start with the absolute classic among short hairstyles for gray hair! The short pixie cut is ideal for all courageous and trend-conscious women who are not afraid of radical changes. The short haircut is equally appreciated by women of all ages and is once again one of the coolest trend hairstyles in autumn 2023. The hair on the sides or at the nape of the neck is kept very short, while the top hair remains a little longer, depending on your preferences. Especially in combination with short bangs, the short pixie cut looks like a real makeover and makes us look younger.

Are short hairstyles for gray hair boring? None! The pixie cut is not only super practical, but can also be styled in a variety of ways. Whether straight in a sleek look, with fine curls or slightly tousled like in the photo above – the sky is the limit and the short pixie cut always makes a fashion statement.

Undercut Pixie Cut

Extraordinary, self-confident and wild – the pixie cut with undercut is a real eye-catcher and is definitely one of the most exciting short hairstyles for gray hair. To get the bold look, the hairline at the back of the head and sometimes the sides is shaved and the top hair then falls gently over the shaved area. There is something rebellious about the cheeky haircut and if you are looking for a truly extraordinary hairstyle, then the undercut pixie cut is just the thing for you. And the best? The undercut visually creates more fullness and is therefore ideal for all women with thin hair. However, we must warn you that the haircut is a bit high-maintenance and to keep it looking good, you will need to have your hair trimmed every 4 to 5 weeks.

Bixie cut for gray hair

Are you lacking the courage for a pixie cut or would you like to spice up your classic bob a little? Then you will really love the bixie cut! In order to create the illusion of more fullness and volume, the hair in the Bixie Cut is cut in several stages and the section of hair on the top of the head remains slightly longer than on the sides and at the nape of the neck. The mix of bob and pixie gives us the best of both worlds and with the practical hair length you can create many different, trendy looks.

Whether straight, with gentle beach waves or in a trendy undone look – the bixie cut for gray hair always looks gorgeous and can be adapted to every taste and face shape. The trend hairstyle ideally highlights our facial features and contours and makes small wrinkles and lines disappear in an instant. So consult your hairdresser to find the haircut that suits you best.

French bob for women over 50

And what would our list of modern short hairstyles for gray hair be without at least one bob variant? The classic hairstyle with all its facets will probably never go out of style and is one of the most flattering haircuts for women over 50 that make you look younger. The French bob is particularly fresh and practical and exudes a touch of Parisian chic. The hair ends at approximately mouth level and the haircut provides a fresh, modern update. And if you want to add a little more volume to your hair, you can complement the French bob with gentle fringes.

Choppy Bob

Casual, casual, choppy bob! The choppy bob is loved by women of all ages alike and it’s not hard to see why. The short hairstyle radiates a wonderful lightness and is particularly effective in an undone look – perfect for anyone who doesn’t feel like effortless styling. The multiple fringes give the hair more body and dynamism and the choppy bob is definitely a favorite among short hairstyles for gray hair.

Side Swept Bob

The side swept bob provides an extra volume kick and we love it! As a rule, this is not a specific haircut and you can wear any bob variant you like. What defines the side swept bob is the deep side parting. The trend hairstyle works with every hair structure and always ensures a feminine, elegant look. The side swept bob looks particularly good on women with heart-shaped or oval faces. And the best? The side bangs hide small forehead wrinkles and make us look a few years younger.

Short hairstyles for gray hair: Trendy hairstyles for women over 50

The classic bob for women over 50 is always a great choice

Layered short hairstyles for gray hair provide more volume

The long pixie cut for a cheeky and modern look

A fringed fringe hides small wrinkles and makes us look younger

Or why not spice up gray hair with highlights?

The bixie cut for women over 50 as a trend hairstyle in autumn 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

