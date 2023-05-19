Cheers to the gut! With a look at the probiotics market

Frankfurt am Main – The number of unreported cases of people suffering from chronic inflammatory bowel disease is estimated to be very high. Those affected usually fall ill at a young age and then suffer for life, because there is currently no cure for chronic inflammatory bowel diseases such as Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis. Science assumes that the human intestinal flora also plays a certain role in these autoimmune diseases.

This is another reason why the human intestinal flora is the target structure for new pharmacological concepts in these and other clinical pictures. And even more: The entire human microbiome is becoming the focus of medicine as a therapeutic innovation – also for areas of application such as oncology or infectious diseases. Two microbiome drugs have already been approved in the USA for a few months. The fact that there is still a lot of potential for medical innovation in the microbiome is not unfounded. Probiotics have been very popular pharmacy products as over-the-counter health products for many years, and the trend is rising.

The IQVIA infographic provides an overview: www.iqvia.com/-/media/iqvia/pdfs/germany/library/infographic/iqvia-infographic-anlasslich-des-welttag-chronischu-enzundliche-darmopathie.pdf

IQVIA White Paper zum Thema: www.iqvia.com/-/media/iqvia/pdfs/germany/library/infographic/iqvia-infografik-anlasslich-des-welttages-chronischu-entzundliche-darmerkrankungen.pdf