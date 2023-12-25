Home » Cheese, be very careful with this: it is very dangerous for your health | If you already bought it, throw it away
Cheese Lovers Beware: Specific Batches of Cheese Recalled Due to Health Risks

If you are a big cheese lover and have stocked up on your favorite cheeses at the supermarket lately, you should pay close attention to a recent warning. A well-known manufacturer brand of a particular cheese has been removed from the market, and there are specific lot numbers that consumers should be aware of and be cautious about.

The Ministry of Health has intervened to withdraw certain batches of cheese from the market due to potential health risks. The specific cheese in question is from the Fondibufala brand produced by the Cremonesi Elino Srl company. Three specific lot numbers have been recalled – 3108, 1309, and 0410 – with expiration dates of 31/12/2023, 16/01/2024, and 23/01/2024.

The reason behind the recall is an incorrect entry in the list of ingredients. Instead of pasteurized milk, the cheese contained raw buffalo milk, which poses potential health hazards. The cheese wheels weigh 5 kg and have been resold in many supermarkets.

Consumers are urged to check whether they have purchased these specific batches of cheese and, if so, to throw them away immediately. The incorrect entry in the ingredients list could be dangerous for human health, prompting the Ministry of Health to take action.

With the recall of this particular cheese, consumers are reminded to always be vigilant when purchasing food products at supermarkets. The Ministry of Health regularly publishes information about recalled food products on its online platform to keep consumers informed and safe.

In light of this recent recall, cheese lovers and consumers alike are reminded to stay informed about potential health risks associated with food products. By staying up to date with recalls and health advisories, consumers can take proactive measures to protect their health and well-being.

