Cheese, how much is it recommended to eat a week? Here is the ideal dose

Cheese is a food widely used in cooking. However, it is necessary to limit the daily and weekly doses.

Many people like the cheesebut perhaps not everyone knows the right amount to eat.

In Italy, cheese, like other various foods, is also a food produced in large quantities.

The various Italian cheeses

In fact, in Beautiful country they really are many types of cheeseeven subdivided by Region of origin.

On the other hand, the experts of the sector, at the moment, would count even more four hundred varieties.

Some of which, however, even show the initials next to their name DOP which, in full, means Protected Designation of Origin.

Thus, precisely, it would not be possible, in a few lines, to report all the types of cheese widespread in various parts of the boot, from North to South.

But, at the very least, we can list some of the more famous ones. In this regard, we mention theAsiago PDOthe Burratail Grana Padano PDO, Parmigiano Reggiano Dop.

And, then, again, they are decidedly important Fontina PDO.the Buffalo mozzarella from Campaniail Caciocavallo Silano DOPil Gorzonzola.

In this short list, however, many are still missing which, more often than not, make a fine show of themselves on Italian tables.

As for the already mentioned Grana Padano e Parmesan Cheeseas we know, are very suitable when it comes to sprinkling our dishes with grated cheese.

Instead, mozzarella, probably of any type, goes well with cherry tomatoes, basil and a little oil to make the classic Caprese.

What’s more, the cheese also lends itself well as an ingredient for other tasty dishes, such as, for example, the gnocchiper stir the risottosand to embellish certain others pasta-based first courses.

Be that as it may, in addition to satisfying the palate, the cheese it is also able to do good for our health, as it is a source of soccerOf of phosphorus e you vitamin D.

For children, in fact, it is useful for it bone developmentand, instead, in adulthood it can serve for prevent the decalcification of bonesa.

However, like all things, it must be considered that, even in this case, one must not exceed.

Limit the consumption of cheese

Indeed, cheese is a caloric food and contains saturated fats ed high cholesterol levels.

This explains why some people decide not to include it in their personal menu when following one Slimming diet or when it was reported to him a high cholesterol.

Thus, the experts, even in conditions other than those just mentioned, affirm that it would be better to eat cheese only to the maximum three times a week.

And, of course, only as a protein alternative carnhe was born in pesce and some egg.

In particular, the Italian Society of Human Nutritionoften indicated with the acronym SINU, recommends taking 50 grams of aged cheeseso.

As for i fresh cheesesthe ideal portion is 100 grams and in the case of dairy products must not be exceeded 125 grams.