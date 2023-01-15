Cheese, the question we all ask ourselves: can we eat it every day? The answer you don’t expect, here are the details.

Whether it’s in the form of grated pecorino or Parmesan cheese, or perhaps included in various tasty recipes or directly cut from a freshly bought wheel, the cheese it is one of the most present foods in our daily diet.

But although it is very tasty and used in all its various types, many wonder if, for a correct and balanced diet, cheese should be eaten every day or not; What is the answer to this very common question? Apparently, it’s really amazing, here are the details about it.

Cheese, a food very present on our tables

As stated in an article on the Humanitas website, except for people who cannot eat it due to various problems (intolerance or other specific dietary reasons indicated by an expert), cheese can often be a quick food to put on the table for a dinner or a lunch in any case worthy of the name. “Cheese is one good source of protein, calcium, and vitamin D but also of saturated fat, salt (sodium) and cholesterol potentially harmful, if taken in large quantities, to cardiovascular health” explains in the article the clinical dietitian of the Health Directorate of the Humanitas Clinical Institute. So when should it be consumed and above all how much, in a day or in a week?

Can it be eaten every day or not? Here’s how much to consume and how

Given its nutrients, as the expert points out, cheese should never be used as an addition to a meal, especially if it is eaten together with another protein food. For our menu then the cheese it is a real second course, which can be alternated with meat, eggs, fish and legumes, perhaps added to salads or pasta or rice, but not exaggerating in the frequency of consumption. Usually therefore, in a generic way (except for specific cases indicated by doctors) as recalled by the Humanitas expert, it is recommended to consume the cheese about twice a week, alternating the various protein sources for a varied diet.

“According to a recent review study, which took into consideration 15 previous studies that monitored about 200,000 healthy volunteers for 10 years, the daily consumption of 40g of cheese would also seem to have benefits for cardiovascular health”explains the clinical dietitian of the Health Directorate of the Humanitas Clinical Institute, however recommending a varied diet, also pending confirmation of the data indicated by the study. Of a similar opinion, as reported this time by the site GreenMe and taken from an article in the US magazine eatingwell.com, the dietitian of the Cotton O’Neil Heart Center in the United States recommends a portion of cheese generally of around 30 grams, preferring for the heart those with less saturated fat and sodium, such as Swiss cheese, goat cheese or mozzarella, much consumed by Italians.