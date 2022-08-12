Some studies suggest that dairy products, such as cheese, can be consumed as part of a healthy diet.

They help maintain weight, help keep blood pressure and blood glucose levels in check.

Cheese, which does not raise cholesterol

On the other hand, cheese lovers know that there are other good reasons as well cheese is good for our health: It is rich in protein, calcium and B-12. Cheese has a lot of protein and calcium, while also having a hard time getting vitamin B12. It is full of “good” bacteria. Since the cheese is fermented, it contains bacteria. Those bacteria could affect the bacteria in the stomach and possibly improve metabolism. Furthermore, among the more than two thousand types of cheeses, we can also choose to take those that not only do not raise cholesterol, but they also strengthen the bones. Cheddar cheese, for example, has quite high levels of saturated fat compared to other dairy products. If so, eating foods high in saturated fat can raise your cholesterol levels and put you at risk for cardiovascular disease.

A healthy cheese: Parmesan

In this case, Parmesan cheese it represents in all respects a good source of proteins and fats. This food has a great wealth of vitamins and minerals, such as calcium, vitamin A, vitamins B6 and B12, phosphorus, zinc and copper.

Harder cheeses, such as Parmesan or Provolone, are often the healthiest choice. Nowadays supermarkets have all types of cheeses in all seasonsincluding Italian and foreign products.

However, calcium is not only contained in dairy products. In this regard, it is easy to find articles that list the other foods in which calcium is found and the health risks that are run in case of lack of this essential substance.

Jarlsberg, a Norwegian cheese

In this regard, it seems that a type of cheese, even in small quantities, is able to lower cholesterol and be useful for strengthening bones. This is Jarlsberg, it is a Norwegian cheese.

According to what has emerged from some researches, in fact, this cow’s cheese it would favor the increase of osteocalcin levelsone of the hormones associated with the strength of bones and teeth.

In this regard, the scholars examined 66 healthy women. They were asked to introduce 57 grams of Jarlsberg cheese or 50 grams of Camembert. The study was conducted for six weeks.

The nutritional content of fats and proteins of each of the two cheeses is very similar. On the other hand, Jarlsberg, compared to Camembert, has a content of vitamin K2. Also, the blood tests would show high levels of osteocalcin.

In addition, blood tests showed a lowering of bad cholesterol (LDL) levels. The result achieved by the researchers is very interesting. To the point of advising nutrition experts to integrate this type of cheese in the diet against osteoporosis.

Apparently, inside this type of cheese there is un bacterium capable of hindering the reduction of bone densitynamely osteoporosis.