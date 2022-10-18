The official website of the Ministry of Health has published a food recall featuring cheese, the risk is of a microbiological nature.

Food recall: microbiological risk for Eurospin cheese

The recall was published on the official website of the Ministry of Health on 18 October 2022 and concerns food Fontina DOP di Pascoli Italiani, marketed by Eurospin Iyalia SpA. The cheese is produced at the Cooperativa Produttori Latte e Fontina soc. coop. arl with identification code IT 02 2 CE and located in La Croix-Noire – Rue Croix-Noire, 19 – 11020 Saint Christophe (Aosta).

The production batch where the contamination was found is the number C252105286, weighing 250 grams and reported expiry date 11/11/2022. The reason for the food recall is the possible presence of Escherichia Coli producers of shiga toxin (STEC). Among the warnings included in the product sheet, consumers are warned not to consume the cheese at all and to bring it back to the point of sale for refund or replacement.

Il bacterium Escherichia coli, usually abbreviated to E. coli, normally lives in the intestines of healthy people and animals. Most types of E. coli are harmless or cause relatively short diarrhea. But some strains can cause severe stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea, and vomiting. You can be exposed to E. coli through contaminated water or food. The signs and symptoms of E. coli infection usually begin three to four days after exposure to the bacterium and are:

Diarrhea: which can range from mild and watery to severe and bloody.

Cramps: Pain or tension in the stomach

Nausea and vomit.

Contact your doctor if diarrhea is persistent, severe or bloody.