Cheesecake, don’t say goodbye just because you’re on a diet: try the light variant and you won’t notice the difference (but your scales will)

The cheesecake is a delicious dessert of American origin, but even if we are in the pipeline for the summer, we can still enjoy it. Here is the light version.

A delicious dessert cheescake, a white and fresh cake that especially when the heat arrives is enjoyed with greater pleasure.

Less pleasant are the calorie which are inevitably introduced with each slice, and which make us give up this goodness.

From today you won’t have to say no to a nice slice of this delicious dessert, because you can make it in your own light version.

However, fewer calories does not mean less taste. Goodness remains unchanged; ready to try?

The origins of dessert

Contrary to popular belief cheescake was born in Greece, or at least its first version. It is said that during the Olympics of 776 BC some athletes used a cake to regain their strength based on honey e goat cheese. The Romans later added two disks of dough to contain the cream cheese.

For the modern version as we know it, i.e. with a crunchy base, we have to wait for 1872, when the dairy producer James L. Kraft, of Philadelphia, creates a version with the famous cheese that we still know today. The different versions of the cheesecake also include cooking. For example, the New York one is cooked with eggs, sugar, milk cream and a glaze of sour cream, icing sugar and chocolate flakes or fruit. In Ireland there is the one at Baileys, in Iceland with skyr cheese and in Poland the one with the typical twarog cheese, similar to quark, and sultanas.

La cheescake light

But let’s get to the light version of this delicacy which is the cheesecake. To cut calories and sugars you can use, together with Philadelphia, lo yogurt greco o to ricotta, if you prefer. So for about 10 people, use a 20 cm diameter springform pan and prepare the base by pulverizing about 200 g of dry biscuits in which we are going to mix 60 g of light butter. Put it in the fridge for at least half an hour to firm up. Let’s proceed with the cream cheese.

In a bowl, mix and mix well 300 g of Philadelphia light, 300 g of low-fat Greek yogurt and 100 g of fructose. In a small saucepan, heat 2-3 tablespoons of milk in which we will dissolve 8 g of gelatin already soaked in cold water and well squeezed. Turn off the heat, let it cool down and pour into the cream, then let’s compose the dessert. We leave in the fridge for a few hours and we decorate as desired.